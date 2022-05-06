Election 2022: Independent Alex Easton elected in North Down

The former DUP MLA, who quit the party in July last year soon after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was ratified as party leader, said he has no intention of rejoining his old party.
Speaking immediately following the initial result, Mr Easton said he intends to continue as an independent at Stormont.
Two Alliance candidates and Stephen Dunne of the DUP have also polled well on first preference votes and look likely to also secure a seat.
Alan Chambers of the UUP polled 3,825 - well down on his 7,151 from 2017.
Results
Alex Easton Ind 9,568 ELECTED
Andrew Muir All 6,838
Stephen Dunne DUP 6,226
Connie Egan All 5,224
Alan Chambers UUP 3,825
Rachel Woods Green 2,734
Jennifer Gilmour DUP 2,068
John Gordon TUV 1,574
Naomi McBurney UUP 1,342
Déirdre Vaughan SDLP 727
Thérèse McCartney SF 687
Ray McKimm Ind 604
Matthew Robinson Con 254
Chris Carter Ind 72