Election 2022: Independent Alex Easton elected in North Down

The former DUP MLA, who quit the party in July last year soon after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was ratified as party leader, said he has no intention of rejoining his old party.

Speaking immediately following the initial result, Mr Easton said he intends to continue as an independent at Stormont.

Two Alliance candidates and Stephen Dunne of the DUP have also polled well on first preference votes and look likely to also secure a seat.

Indépendant Alex Easton pictured with wife Denise after topping the poll in North Down,

Alan Chambers of the UUP polled 3,825 - well down on his 7,151 from 2017.

Results

Alex Easton Ind 9,568 ELECTED

Andrew Muir All 6,838

Stephen Dunne DUP 6,226

Connie Egan All 5,224

Alan Chambers UUP 3,825

Rachel Woods Green 2,734

Jennifer Gilmour DUP 2,068

John Gordon TUV 1,574

Naomi McBurney UUP 1,342

Déirdre Vaughan SDLP 727

Thérèse McCartney SF 687

Ray McKimm Ind 604

Matthew Robinson Con 254