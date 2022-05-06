There are 5 seats to fill in each constituency with counting expected to continue into Saturday in some areas.
Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 22:11
- No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says DUP MP Ian Paisley
- Mike Nesbitt admits he is in battle to stay in Stormont amid TUV vote surge
- DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says unionism cannot afford to stay divided
- Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has refused to predict whether her party will finish top in the Assembly election
Election 2022: DUP’s Tom Buchanan well placed to keep seat in West Tyrone
The DUP looks well set tonight to hold off a strong challenge from the TUV in West Tyrone.
Election 2022: The unionist overall vote stays ahead of the nationalist total, albeit narrowly
The unionist share of the vote in Northern Ireland has stayed above 40%, despite polls that showed it might fall as low as mid 30s.
The unionist share of the vote in Northern Ireland has stayed above 40%, despite polls that showed it might fall as low as mid 30s.
SF continue to dominate Newry and Armagh - unionism to miss out on second seat
Sinn Fein has continued their domination of Newry and Armagh, having had 48% of the vote at the last election, by securing two seats in the first count.Conor Murphy and Cathal Boylan secured their seats with 9847 and 9843 first preferences against a quota of 9815, with their running mate Liz Kimmins coming third in the poll with 7964 but having to wait till later to cross the line.
The DUP’s Willie Irwin secured 7577 and should retain his seat, but will not be repeating his feat in the previous two assembly elections of topping the poll.
The SDLP’s Justin McNulty was in fifth place with 6217 and is also expected to cross the line.
A stout battle between the UUP’s David Taylor and TUV’s Keith Ratcliffe saw them secure 3864 and 5407 first preferences respectively but with neither apparently in contention for a seat.
The TUV polled strongly to take a lead on the UUP, whose Danny Kennedy lost a seat here in the last assembly election, and the combined vote of the two parties suggested in principal that unionism could have retaken it, but with the votes going to two contrasting parties it looks certain that the SDLP’s Justice McNulty will retain his seat instead.
Election 2022: Independent Alex Easton elected in North Down
Independent candidate Alex Easton has topped the poll in North Down with 9,568 first preference votes.
Sinn Fein pair first past the post in South Down with seats almost certain for Alliance, DUP and SDLP
West Tyrone UUP candidate Ian Marshall reflects on his campaign.
News Letter political editor Henry McDonald
ELECTION 2022: WATCH – DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says unionism cannot afford to stay divided
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has talked up the need for a united unionist front following his large-scale victory in Lagan Valley.
Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Padraig Delargy leads the pack to seize seat in Foyle
Sinn Fein appears to have successfully regrouped in Foyle with Padraig Delargy topping the poll and being elected on the first count with 9,471 first preference votes, ahead of the SDLP’s Mark H Durkan who polled 7,999.
UUP hopeful Doug will squeeze through - SF on course to win second seat
The first count in Upper Bann may have given more hope for UUP leader Doug Beattie than was being mooted by naysayers early in the day. He secured 5,199 first preference votes against a quota of 9,351 but will benefit from his running mate Glenn Barr’s 3,367 votes when he is eliminated. The UUP will be hoping Doug can secure enough transfers from Glenn and the TUV’s Darrin Foster (4,373) to see him across the line. However with Alliance’s Eoin Tennyson outstripping Doug, with 6,400 first preference votes, it could be a close run for the UUP leader. Alliance will be hoping to benefit from transfers from the SDLP veteran Dolores Kelly’s 3,645. However sources suggest the bulk of hers will go to Sinn Fein, allowing Doug to take the fifth seat. The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley came second in the poll with 8,869 first preferences with his running mate Diane Dodds fourth with 6,548. It is expected they will both cross the line with transfers from the UUP and TUV. Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd almost met quota with 9,242 on the first count - topping the poll; so it looks likely he will see his running mate Liam Mackle, who has 7,260, home, with the benefit of transfers from the SDLP and potentially Lauren Kendall from the Greens, who secured 459.