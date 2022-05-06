Election 2022 Live Blog: Counting is underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections

239 candidates are contesting 90 seats accross 18 constituencies

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 6th May 2022, 9:23 am
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 9:28 am

There are 5 seats to fill in each constituency with counting expected to continue into Saturday in some areas.

Scroll down from the latest news from all the count centres.

Counting is underway

Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 09:41

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 09:41

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the Jordanstown count centre
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 09:38

A News Letter micro exit poll from East Belfast, Elmgrove finds a fractured vote.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 09:24

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 09:22

Election 2022: Province on edge as vote counting begins in “the most important election of a generation”

Ballot boxes are being opened this morning following what was described as “the most important election of a generation” in Northern Ireland.

