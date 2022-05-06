Election 2022 Live Blog: Counting well underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections

There are 5 seats to fill in each constituency with counting expected to continue into Saturday in some areas.
Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:07
- Ballot boxes opened at 8pm to start the verification of votes
- Voting is taking place at three count centres - Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast, Ulster University in Jordanstown and Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt
- Each of the 18 constituencies will send five MLAs to the Assembly
- At the last Assembly election the DUP won 28 seats to Sinn Fein’s 27 MLAs
Henry McDonald’s early election analysis
Although the DUP still believe they are in the game, Sinn Fein are said to be quietly confident that they will emerge as the largest party as the count continues at the three election count centres today.
Striking workers have staged a demonstration outside the Stormont Assembly election count at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.
Council and education workers are holding a two-week strike over a pay offer which they have rejected.
Belfast City Council worker and Unite shop steward John Moore said they want politicians to take note that “this isn’t going to stop until people come to the table and talk to us”.
“We were offered a 1.75% pay rise after nearly 12 years of pay cuts and pay freezes, and that 1.75% is just another pay cut, people have to meet their household bills, pay for food and energy and they just can’t do it,” he said.
A News Letter micro exit poll from East Belfast, Elmgrove finds a fractured vote.
Mini exit poll from polling station in East Belfast suggests fractured vote
Election 2022: Province on edge as vote counting begins in “the most important election of a generation”
Ballot boxes are being opened this morning following what was described as “the most important election of a generation” in Northern Ireland.