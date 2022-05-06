Election 2022 Live Blog: Counting well underway in the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections - Ulster Unionists confident that leader Doug Beattie will win a seat in Upper Bann

239 candidates are contesting 90 seats accross 18 constituencies

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:51 pm

There are 5 seats to fill in each constituency with counting expected to continue into Saturday in some areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Scroll down from the latest news from all the count centres.

Counting at Jordanstown in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections. The North, South and East Antrim constituencies plus Lagan Valley and North Down are being counted there. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:03

  • Mike Nesbitt admits he is in battle to stay in Stormont amid TUV vote surge
  • UU South Belfast candidate Stephen Mccarthy has told The News Letter that “it’s not looking likely” that he is going win a seat.
  • Each of the 18 constituencies will send five MLAs to the Assembly
  • At the last Assembly election the DUP won 28 seats to Sinn Fein’s 27 MLAs
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:00

The former UUP leader just admitted to the News Letter that he will probably be in a battle for the fifth Strangford seat:

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 14:03

DUP South Down activists predict the final breakdown will be 2 Sinn Fein, 1 SDLP, 1 Alliance and Diane Forsythe Forsythe taking the sole unionist seat in the constituency.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:37

An Ulster Unionist spokesperson has said the party is confident that leader Doug Beattie will win a seat in Upper Bann.

They pointed out that with him sitting on more than 6,000 votes reports of his demise were exaggerated.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:26

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:24

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has arrived at the Magherafelt count centre.

The Mid Ulster candidate is tipped to become first minister of Northern Ireland if her party can pull off a historic victory in the Assembly elections.

Ms O’Neill was swamped by local and international media as she arrived at the count centre.

She appeared upbeat but declined to speculate about what the results might be.

“It’s very early days, the votes are still being counted.”

“It’s been a really, really positive election campaign,” she told reporters.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has arrives at the Magherafelt count centre.
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:10

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:09

South Down DUP activist told News Letter he is confident DUP will retain seat in consistency through Diane Forsythe

UUP vote has fallen dramatically but they are transferring heavily to DUP. He said in neighbouring constituency of Newry and Mourne its expected that TUV candidate will take the only unionist seat there.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:07

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 12:59

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:01

Ulster Unionist South Belfast candidate Stephen Mccarthy has told The News Letter that “it’s not looking likely” that he is going win a seat.

While he said it was still early days at around three and a half thousand first preferences Mr Mccarthy conceded it was unlikely he would get over the line. He said Edwin Poots will get elected. The UUP performance in South Belfast reflects an overall bad day for the UUP so far.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Doug Beattie