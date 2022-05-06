Election 2022 Live Blog: DUP man signals united unionist party may be on the cards - No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says DUP MP Ian Paisley - Naomi Long and DUP’s Joanne Bunting both elected on the first count in East Belfast

239 candidates are contesting 90 seats accross 18 constituencies

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:57 pm

There are 5 seats to fill in each constituency with counting expected to continue into Saturday in some areas.

Scroll down from the latest news from all the count centres.

Counting at Jordanstown in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections. The North, South and East Antrim constituencies plus Lagan Valley and North Down are being counted there. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:47

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:47

Edwin Poots has secured 7,211 first preferences votes and looks on course to win the seat in South Belfast held by the late Christopher Stalford

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:45

Mervyn Storey has indicated that unionism is going to have to consider the idea of a single unionist party after this election.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:42

ELECTION 2022: WATCH – DUP man signals united unionist party may be on the cards

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:35

Naomi Long and DUP's Joanne Bunting both elected on the first count in East Belfast.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:33

No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says DUP MP Ian Paisley

DUP MP Ian Paisley said there would be no devolved government in Northern Ireland while issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol remain unresolved.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:31

The SDLP’s Nichola Mallon is battling to save her seat in the face of a strong challenge from Alliance’s Nuala McAllister in North Belfast.

The Alliance candidate got 4,381 first preferences while the former Infrastructure Minister polled 3,604 first preferences. Both Sinn Fein’s candidates - Gerry Kelly and Caral Ni Chulin - were elected on the first count.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:26

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:25

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:16

The first MLA has been elected in the Stormont Assembly elections

Election 2022: Alliance take first seat of Assembly election

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:08

The first MLA has been elected in the Stormont Assembly elections. The Alliance Party’s Kellie Armstrong was elected on the first count to the Strangford constituency with 7,015 votes. “I’m absolutely delighted,” Ms Armstrong said after the announcement. “I’ve held back using the word ‘surge’ until now but I think I’m feeling it now. I’m absolutely delighted to top the poll.”

