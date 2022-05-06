There are 5 seats to fill in each constituency with counting expected to continue into Saturday in some areas.
Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 15:47
- No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says DUP MP Ian Paisley
- Mike Nesbitt admits he is in battle to stay in Stormont amid TUV vote surge
- UU South Belfast candidate Stephen Mccarthy has told The News Letter that “it’s not looking likely” that he is going win a seat.
- Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has refused to predict whether her party will finish top in the Assembly election
Edwin Poots has secured 7,211 first preferences votes and looks on course to win the seat in South Belfast held by the late Christopher Stalford
Mervyn Storey has indicated that unionism is going to have to consider the idea of a single unionist party after this election.
Naomi Long and DUP's Joanne Bunting both elected on the first count in East Belfast.
No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says DUP MP Ian Paisley
DUP MP Ian Paisley said there would be no devolved government in Northern Ireland while issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol remain unresolved.
The SDLP’s Nichola Mallon is battling to save her seat in the face of a strong challenge from Alliance’s Nuala McAllister in North Belfast.
The Alliance candidate got 4,381 first preferences while the former Infrastructure Minister polled 3,604 first preferences. Both Sinn Fein’s candidates - Gerry Kelly and Caral Ni Chulin - were elected on the first count.
The first MLA has been elected in the Stormont Assembly elections
The first MLA has been elected in the Stormont Assembly elections.