There are 5 seats to fill in each constituency with counting expected to continue into Saturday in some areas.
Scroll down from the latest news from all the count centres.
Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 18:53
- No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says DUP MP Ian Paisley
- Mike Nesbitt admits he is in battle to stay in Stormont amid TUV vote surge
- UU South Belfast candidate Stephen Mccarthy has told The News Letter that “it’s not looking likely” that he is going win a seat.
- Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill has refused to predict whether her party will finish top in the Assembly election
UUP hopeful Doug will squeeze through - SF on course to win second seat
The first count in Upper Bann may have given more hope for UUP leader Doug Beattie than was being mooted by naysayers early in the day. He secured 5,199 first preference votes against a quota of 9,351 but will benefit from his running mate Glenn Barr’s 3,367 votes when he is eliminated. The UUP will be hoping Doug can secure enough transfers from Glenn and the TUV’s Darrin Foster (4,373) to see him across the line. However with Alliance’s Eoin Tennyson outstripping Doug, with 6,400 first preference votes, it could be a close run for the UUP leader. Alliance will be hoping to benefit from transfers from the SDLP veteran Dolores Kelly’s 3,645. However sources suggest the bulk of hers will go to Sinn Fein, allowing Doug to take the fifth seat. The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley came second in the poll with 8,869 first preferences with his running mate Diane Dodds fourth with 6,548. It is expected they will both cross the line with transfers from the UUP and TUV. Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd almost met quota with 9,242 on the first count - topping the poll; so it looks likely he will see his running mate Liam Mackle, who has 7,260, home, with the benefit of transfers from the SDLP and potentially Lauren Kendall from the Greens, who secured 459.
DUP very much in the game and it’s all to play for, insists Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
Election 2022: DUP very much in the game, insists Donaldson
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been elected as an MLA for Lagan Valley following the first count.
Lagan Valley – WATCH as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson storms home with over 12,000 votes
ELECTION 2022: Lagan Valley – WATCH as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson storms home with over 12,000 votes
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has romped home easily in Lagan Valley.
East Antrim – DUP man leads the pack as Alliance poll strongly
ELECTION 2022: East Antrim – DUP man leads the pack as Alliance poll strongly
The first stage of the results for East Antrim are out – with DUP man Gordon Lyons having taken the lead in the seat.
South Antrim – Sinn Fein’s all-Ireland chairman Declan Kearney trounces all to seize seat
ELECTION 2022: South Antrim – Sinn Fein’s all-Ireland chairman Declan Kearney trounces all to seize seat
Declan Kearney, the national chairman of Sinn Fein, has far outstripped all rivals to take the biggest slice of electoral pie in South Antrim.
TUV: We trebled our vote in Upper Bann - Beattie to retake seat but Alliance to squeeze out SDLP
Upper Bann TUV candidate Darrin Foster is pleased that he has tripled his vote since the last election. However with just over 4000 first preferences against an estimated quota of 9500 he does not think it will be enough for him. “I think we will just miss out,” he told the News Letter.“ I think Doug [Beattie] will keep his seat and [DUP candidate] Jonathan Buckley will come in close to quota.” He believes the DUP’s Diane Dodds will win a seat on his transfers and that Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd will retake that party’s seat.
Newry and Armagh results from First Count
Newry and Armagh results from First Count * Cathal Boylan (SF) 9843 Jackie Coade (Alliance) 3345 Daniel Connolly (Aontu) 1189 Nicola Grant (WP) 160 Ciara Henry (Green) 314 William Irwin (DUP) 7577 Liz Kimmins (SF) 7964 Gavin Malone (Ind) 3157 Justin McNulty (SDLP) 6217 * Conor Murphy (SF) 9847 Keith Ratcliffe (TUV) 5407 David Taylor (UUP) 3864 Quota: 9815
News letter political editor Henry McDonald
North Belfast: A drill down into the first preferences for unionist parties here
With the DUP’s Phillip Brett on 6,329 first preferences and his running mate Brian Kingston on 4,844 this should guarantee the party retains it’s two seats in North Belfast. Ron McDowell of the TUV gained 3,335 first preferences.Julie Anne Corr-Johnston got 2,643 for the UUP and the PUP leader Billy Hutchinson got 762.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson storms home with over 12,000 votes
ELECTION 2022: Lagan Valley – Donaldson storms home with over 12,000 votes
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has romped home easily in Lagan Valley.