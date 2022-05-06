The first count in Upper Bann may have given more hope for UUP leader Doug Beattie than was being mooted by naysayers early in the day. He secured 5,199 first preference votes against a quota of 9,351 but will benefit from his running mate Glenn Barr’s 3,367 votes when he is eliminated. The UUP will be hoping Doug can secure enough transfers from Glenn and the TUV’s Darrin Foster (4,373) to see him across the line. However with Alliance’s Eoin Tennyson outstripping Doug, with 6,400 first preference votes, it could be a close run for the UUP leader. Alliance will be hoping to benefit from transfers from the SDLP veteran Dolores Kelly’s 3,645. However sources suggest the bulk of hers will go to Sinn Fein, allowing Doug to take the fifth seat. The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley came second in the poll with 8,869 first preferences with his running mate Diane Dodds fourth with 6,548. It is expected they will both cross the line with transfers from the UUP and TUV. Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd almost met quota with 9,242 on the first count - topping the poll; so it looks likely he will see his running mate Liam Mackle, who has 7,260, home, with the benefit of transfers from the SDLP and potentially Lauren Kendall from the Greens, who secured 459.