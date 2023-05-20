Election 2023: All results as they come in - three councils now declared in full
Here are the results for the finished councils so far.
At time of writing, three councils had declared their full results (they are listed below).
In short, whilst much counting is still to go, it seems unionist voters have united behind the DUP to hold it steady, while Sinn Fein and Alliance have surged, and the UUP and SDLP have tumbled.
In terms of the big picture, while counting is still going on, here is how it stands right now:
-
Sinn Fein:
31.8% of all first-preference votes (up 7.9% on 2019)
103 seats (21 gained so far)
-
DUP:
23.2% of all first-preference votes (down 1.2%)
87 seats (no change from the same time in 2019)
-
Alliance:
12% of all first-preference votes (+2%)
42 seats (nine seats gained so far)
-
UUP:
10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)
36 seats (14 seats lost so far)
-
SDLP:
9.4% of all first-preference votes (-3.7%)
25 seats (11 seats lost so far)
-
TUV:
4% of all first-preference votes (+1.7%)
Six seats (+2)
_______________________________________________
– Here is the breakdown of finished councils –
-
Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon:
A catastrophe for the SDLP and UUP, with Sinn Fein on the crest of a wave.
Sinn Fein: 15 (+5)
DUP: 13 (+2)
UUP: 6 (-4)
Alliance: 4 (+1)
SDLP: 1 (-5)
TUV: 1 (+1)
Ind: 1 (+/- 0)
_______________________________________________
-
Lisburn & Castlereagh:
Woe for the UUP, wow for Alliance.
DUP: 14 (-1)
Alliance: 13 (+4)
UUP: 6 (-5)
Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)
SDLP: 2 (+/-0)
Ind: 1 (+1)
Green: 0 (-1)
_______________________________________________
-
Mid Ulster:
And yes, you’ve guessed it – a further fiasco for the UUP.
Sinn Fein: 19 (+2)
DUP: 11 (+2)
SDLP: 5 (-1)
Ind: 3 (+1)
UUP: 2 (-4)
More to come.