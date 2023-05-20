News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square

Election 2023: All results as they come in - three councils now declared in full

Here are the results for the finished councils so far.

By Adam Kula
Published 20th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 11:16 BST

At time of writing, three councils had declared their full results (they are listed below).

In short, whilst much counting is still to go, it seems unionist voters have united behind the DUP to hold it steady, while Sinn Fein and Alliance have surged, and the UUP and SDLP have tumbled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In terms of the big picture, while counting is still going on, here is how it stands right now:

Northern Ireland's 11 council constituenciesNorthern Ireland's 11 council constituencies
Northern Ireland's 11 council constituencies
Most Popular

  • Sinn Fein:

31.8% of all first-preference votes (up 7.9% on 2019)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

103 seats (21 gained so far)

  • DUP:

23.2% of all first-preference votes (down 1.2%)

87 seats (no change from the same time in 2019)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

  • Alliance:

12% of all first-preference votes (+2%)

42 seats (nine seats gained so far)

  • UUP:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)

36 seats (14 seats lost so far)

  • SDLP:

9.4% of all first-preference votes (-3.7%)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

25 seats (11 seats lost so far)

  • TUV:

4% of all first-preference votes (+1.7%)

Six seats (+2)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

_______________________________________________

– Here is the breakdown of finished councils –

  • Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon:

A catastrophe for the SDLP and UUP, with Sinn Fein on the crest of a wave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sinn Fein: 15 (+5)

DUP: 13 (+2)

UUP: 6 (-4)

Alliance: 4 (+1)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SDLP: 1 (-5)

TUV: 1 (+1)

Ind: 1 (+/- 0)

_______________________________________________

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

  • Lisburn & Castlereagh:

Woe for the UUP, wow for Alliance.

DUP: 14 (-1)

Alliance: 13 (+4)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP: 6 (-5)

Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)

SDLP: 2 (+/-0)

Ind: 1 (+1)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Green: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

  • Mid Ulster:

And yes, you’ve guessed it – a further fiasco for the UUP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sinn Fein: 19 (+2)

DUP: 11 (+2)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Ind: 3 (+1)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP: 2 (-4)

More to come.

More from this reporter:

'IRA are ghastly murderous thugs and we must remember that - starting with Gerry Adams'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 'Northern Irish Elon Musk' adds best part of £1 billion to his wealth as he tops the Ulster names on the 2023 Rich List

What is in Ireland's new so-called 'thought crime' bill, how many years in jail can you get, and which parties are backing it?

Ex-nuclear submarine commander dubs Irish government 'freeloaders' over lack of military power and dependence on UK and NATO

Detectives trying to solve attempted murder of John Caldwell now have 16,667 days'-worth of CCTV footage

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peter Brooke: Death of former Northern Ireland Secretary who coined phrase 'Britain has no selfish or strategic interest in NI' and believed IRA was unlikely to be beaten by force

Brexit: Entirety of UK will have 'not for EU' printed on goods as James Cleverly insists 'Northern Ireland is as much part of UK as north Essex'

Related topics:UUPSDLPDUPSinn FeinElon MuskIRA