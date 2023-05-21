Sinn Fein increased their number of seats from 17 to 19, with the DUP also improving their representation from nine to 11.

As a result, the UUP would see four seats go as they now only have two councillors elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the SDLP would gain a seat in the council as they now have five councillors, with Barry Monteith, Kevin McElvogue and Dan Kerr being elected independents.

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson who has been elected in Mid Ulster, pictured with DUP MP Carla Lockhart

There were a few shock results as the UUP lost Mark Glasgow in Cookstown, with the SDLP duo Sharon McAleer and Martin Kearney not reaching the quota.

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn spoke of his relief at regaining his seat in Torrent DEA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It was a tough election and we knew it was going to a tough election.

DUP are driving voters, unfortunately one direction so the SDLP was under pressure but I am absolutely delighted I was able to hold on to my seat."

The parties in Mid Ulster who got the following share of first preference vote:

Sinn Fein 46.4% (+6.6% on 2019)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP 21.1% (-2.1%)

SDLP 8.5% (-5.9%)

UUP 7.4% (-6.2%)

TUV 4.0% (+3.6%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance 2.9% (+1.7%)

Aontu 1.5% (+0.1%)

Others 8.3%

Those who were elected are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUNGANNON:

Clement Cuthbertson (DUP)

Dominic Molloy (SF)

James Burton (DUP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deirdre Varsani (SF)

Barry Monteith (IND)

Karol McQuade (SDLP)

CLOGHER VALLEY:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis Burton (DUP)

Mark Robinson (DUP)

Gail Gildernew (SF)

Kevin McElvogue (IND)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eugene McConnell (SF)

Meta Graham (UUP)

MAGHERAFELT:

Darren Totten (SF)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Clarke (SF)

Christine McFlynn (SDLP)

Paul McLean (DUP)

Wesley Brown (DUP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COOKSTOWN:

Cathal Mallaghan (SF)

John McNamee (SF)

Gavin Bell (SF)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerri Martin (SDLP)

Wilbert Buchanan (DUP)

Trevor James Wilson (UUP)

Eva Cahoon (DUP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOYOLA:

Ian Milne (SF)

Jolene Groogan (SF)

Anne Forde (DUP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donal McPeake (SF)

Denise Johnston (SDLP)

TORRENT:

Eimear Carney (SF)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall McAleer (SF)

Dan Kerr (IND)

Jonathan Buchanan (DUP)

Malachy Quinn (SDLP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuala McLernon (SF)

CARNTOGHER:

Brian McGuigan (SF)

Sean McPeake (SF)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy Kelly (SF)

Cora Corry (SF)

Kyle Black (DUP)

OVERVIEW:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein: 19 (+2)

DUP: 11 (+2)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Ind: 3 (+1)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad