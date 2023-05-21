News you can trust since 1737
Election 2023: Sinn Fein and DUP hold 75% of seats in Mid Ulster council as UUP loses four councillors

Sinn Fein and the DUP were the biggest winners from the Mid Ulster election result as they claimed 30 out of the 40 seats in the council.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 21st May 2023, 16:52 BST- 2 min read

Sinn Fein increased their number of seats from 17 to 19, with the DUP also improving their representation from nine to 11.

As a result, the UUP would see four seats go as they now only have two councillors elected.

Elsewhere, the SDLP would gain a seat in the council as they now have five councillors, with Barry Monteith, Kevin McElvogue and Dan Kerr being elected independents.

DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson who has been elected in Mid Ulster, pictured with DUP MP Carla LockhartDUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson who has been elected in Mid Ulster, pictured with DUP MP Carla Lockhart
DUP councillor Clement Cuthbertson who has been elected in Mid Ulster, pictured with DUP MP Carla Lockhart
There were a few shock results as the UUP lost Mark Glasgow in Cookstown, with the SDLP duo Sharon McAleer and Martin Kearney not reaching the quota.

SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn spoke of his relief at regaining his seat in Torrent DEA.

He said: "It was a tough election and we knew it was going to a tough election.

DUP are driving voters, unfortunately one direction so the SDLP was under pressure but I am absolutely delighted I was able to hold on to my seat."

The parties in Mid Ulster who got the following share of first preference vote:

Sinn Fein 46.4% (+6.6% on 2019)

DUP 21.1% (-2.1%)

SDLP 8.5% (-5.9%)

UUP 7.4% (-6.2%)

TUV 4.0% (+3.6%)

Alliance 2.9% (+1.7%)

Aontu 1.5% (+0.1%)

Others 8.3%

Those who were elected are as follows:

DUNGANNON:

Clement Cuthbertson (DUP)

Dominic Molloy (SF)

James Burton (DUP)

Deirdre Varsani (SF)

Barry Monteith (IND)

Karol McQuade (SDLP)

CLOGHER VALLEY:

Francis Burton (DUP)

Mark Robinson (DUP)

Gail Gildernew (SF)

Kevin McElvogue (IND)

Eugene McConnell (SF)

Meta Graham (UUP)

MAGHERAFELT:

Darren Totten (SF)

Sean Clarke (SF)

Christine McFlynn (SDLP)

Paul McLean (DUP)

Wesley Brown (DUP)

COOKSTOWN:

Cathal Mallaghan (SF)

John McNamee (SF)

Gavin Bell (SF)

Kerri Martin (SDLP)

Wilbert Buchanan (DUP)

Trevor James Wilson (UUP)

Eva Cahoon (DUP)

MOYOLA:

Ian Milne (SF)

Jolene Groogan (SF)

Anne Forde (DUP)

Donal McPeake (SF)

Denise Johnston (SDLP)

TORRENT:

Eimear Carney (SF)

Niall McAleer (SF)

Dan Kerr (IND)

Jonathan Buchanan (DUP)

Malachy Quinn (SDLP)

Nuala McLernon (SF)

CARNTOGHER:

Brian McGuigan (SF)

Sean McPeake (SF)

Paddy Kelly (SF)

Cora Corry (SF)

Kyle Black (DUP)

OVERVIEW:

Sinn Fein: 19 (+2)

DUP: 11 (+2)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Ind: 3 (+1)

UUP: 2 (-4)

