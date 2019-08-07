Electoral registration kiosk installed in NI town

An electoral kiosk has been installed in Ballymena to allow the public to complete online electoral registration papers.

The new kiosk, located at the main entrance of the Braid Arts Centre, aims to make the registration process more accessible.

Online applications now vastly outweigh the number of paper-based registrations, the NI Electoral Office has confirmed.

The installation of the new kiosk at the council offices comes after the announcement of the relocation of the Newtownabbey Area Electoral Office to the Belfast headquarters (with the Ballymena Area Electoral Office having been relocated to Newtownabbey in June 2016).

TUV Councillor Timothy Gaston welcomed the new feature and hoped it would prove to be popular with local residents.

He added: “It was a big shock to the area when it was announced that the Electoral Office in Ballymena would close and that the closest office would be Newtownabbey.

“Now the Newtownabbey office has closed and all services are in Belfast, it is an even bigger problem for people from Mid and East Antrim.

“This kiosk will alleviate these issues and make it much easier for residents here.”

NI chief electoral officer Virginia McVea told the News Letter: “We also have a kiosk in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council offices. We want to test the water and see what the uptake of these kiosks is before deciding if we need to introduce more.”