Emma Little-Pengelly: Orange Hall packed in bid to return MP

A south Belfast Orange Hall was packed beyond capacity by locals discussing how to vote in the forthcoming election - in which incumbent DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly is considered unlikely to retain.

Sinn Fein have stood aside from the seat in what is considered a de facto pact which is considered to have left the SDLP’s Claire Hanna as favourite.

On Wednesday night it is reported that some 350 people packed into Sandy Row Orange Hall, with another 50 people outside unable to get in.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The main issue was to discuss the very strong opposition to the current Brexit deal and the conclusion was that it was very important for every to register to vote.”

“The Sinn Fein - SDLP pact was not discussed, he said, although those present were conscious of the fact that there will be a tough battle to retain the seat,” he said.

The South Belfast Cultural And Historical Society reported that the message from Billy Hutchinson, Emma Little-Pengelly and Jeffrey Donaldson) was clear;- “Get registered. Vote Unionist. Return our MP’s to Westminster for the union.

“The message from Sandy Row Orange Hall last night was clear.

South Belfast is Unified! South Belfast will not have the Betrayal Act!”