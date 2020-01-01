Emma off to the jungle after a ‘bumpy year’

Former DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly is to volunteer for a month in a jungle wildlife sanctuary after what she described as “a rather bumpy year”.

After losing her south Belfast seat to the SDLP’s Claire Hanna in the general election last month, the former barrister says she was inspired to do something different to mark her 40th birthday.

“Your Help Would Be Much Appreciated!” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“As I turn the big 40 (!!!), and after a rather bumpy year, I have decided to finally take the leap and go volunteering in an animal wildlife sanctuary “I am hoping to head off to the jungle in the first part of this year, so I am running this big birthday fund-raiser to help with some volunteer costs to the organisation.

“Any contribution, big or small would be much appreciated! “Those who know me that I have long been a passionate advocate for animals, great and small, so what better way than to volunteer and see this vitally important work in action!”

While she does not specify where she is going, but posted a photograph of a young Orangutan and volunteers, who appear to be on a conservation project in Borneo.

At the time of writing she had raised £318 from 17 supporters on her Face book page, having set an initial target of £300.

A range of friends expressed their excitement and support for her plans.

Drusilla Summers asked to be kept up to date. “I’m so jealous, that’s a dream of mine! Please post lots of photos when you go,” she said.

Wendy Reid added: “Emma you are taking a life-changing step and wow there is no better cause. God bless you and if you change just one tiny corner in the life of the natural world then it will be worth it.”

Mrs Little-Pengelly has been a special advisor to Ian Paisley and Peter Robinson, a junior minister and MLA. She is married to Department of Health Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly.