News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
12 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

​Envoy Joe Kennedy: US can help Northern Ireland prosper - The Ulster Irish made a “profound contribution” to America

The Ulster Irish made a “profound contribution” to America and are part of a common heritage with the US that bodes well for Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy says today.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 07:38 BST- 1 min read
Joe Kennedy III speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DCJoe Kennedy III speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DC
Joe Kennedy III speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DC

Mr Kennedy, who is US Special Envoy to NI for Economic Affairs, writes in the News Letter his first public essay since being appointed to the role by President Joe Biden.

“Since 1998, US support for Northern Ireland’s development has been a cornerstone of our relationship with the UK,” he writes. This has brought “high-value, technology-rich jobs” to the province.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“About 230 US-owned firms now thrive in Northern Ireland, in large part because of its business-friendly environment.”

Mr Kennedy, grandson of the late US attorney general Senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated like his brother President John F Kennedy, adds: “Since 1998, Northern Ireland’s economic growth has been remarkable.”

Most Popular

But, perhaps aware of unionist wariness of how the Belfast Agreement has panned out and suspicion of his family's Catholic Irish heritage, he adds: “I want us to look forward rather than back”. And, apparently sensitive to concerns of US interference, he says it isn’t for America “to decide the destiny of Northern Ireland ... [but all communities] should enjoy the fruits of economic development.”

Read More
Joe Kennedy: Ulster was a profound influence on the US and we can build on that
Northern IrelandUlsterJoe Biden