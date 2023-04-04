​Envoy Joe Kennedy: US can help Northern Ireland prosper - The Ulster Irish made a “profound contribution” to America

Joe Kennedy III speaking at the Ireland Funds 31st National Gala. National Building Museum, in Washington, DC

Mr Kennedy, who is US Special Envoy to NI for Economic Affairs, writes in the News Letter his first public essay since being appointed to the role by President Joe Biden.

“Since 1998, US support for Northern Ireland’s development has been a cornerstone of our relationship with the UK,” he writes. This has brought “high-value, technology-rich jobs” to the province.

“About 230 US-owned firms now thrive in Northern Ireland, in large part because of its business-friendly environment.”

Mr Kennedy, grandson of the late US attorney general Senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated like his brother President John F Kennedy, adds: “Since 1998, Northern Ireland’s economic growth has been remarkable.”