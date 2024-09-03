Equality Commission says police officers could take legal challenge against PSNI over LGBT+ exclusive support

Police in Northern Ireland have been under intense pressure in recent months amid staff and funding shortages - and racist disorder on the streets over the summer. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Northern Ireland’s equality watchdog says police officers could bring a “discrimination complaint” to an employment tribunal if the PSNI offered support to staff in a “selective manner”, the News Letter can reveal.

It comes as the force has faced questions over whether some officers seeking promotions are being given an unfair advantage, after a leaked email showed offers of help with revision classes, notes and interview preparation that are only available to officers who “identify as LGBT+”.

The BBC’s Nolan Show last week reported “anger” among some officers after a memo was sent out by the force’s LGBT+ Staff Network saying they would only help certain employees, based on how they “identify”. The PSNI has since said it its has addressed “concerns regarding these e-mails directly with the [LGBT] Network”.

The email, seen by the News Letter, emphasises the selective criteria in a bold red font which states “you MUST identify as LGBT+”.

A copy of a leaked PSNI email offering support for officers based on whether they identify as 'LGBT+'

While the PSNI often seeks to distance itself from the staff grouping, it is staffed by police officers and can use police systems to promote its activities. The News Letter can now reveal that it also receives funding from the cash-strapped organisation.

In response to questions from this newspaper, the PSNI has confirmed that its Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Unit “provides a level of financial support to the LGBT+ Network which is consistent with support provided to the seven other Minority and Diversity Support Associations”. A spokesperson said: “In 2023/24, the PSNI contributed £2,500 equally to each association. The funding for 2024/25 has not yet been allocated to the Minority and Diversity Support Associations”.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Equality Commission – the statutory body charged with enforcing equality law in Northern Ireland – says that the PSNI would have to demonstrate that any “positive action” assisting offers based solely on their sexual orientation is justified, if an officer took the issues to an employment tribunal.

A spokesperson said: “It is unlawful under the Employment Equality (Sexual Orientation) Regulations 2003 for an employer to discriminate against its employees on the grounds of sexual orientation.

“There are provisions under this law which allow an employer to treat employees of a particular sexual orientation more favourably than others so long as certain conditions are satisfied, this includes taking positive action if justified. The Commission is not aware as to whether these conditions are satisfied in terms of what seems to be proposed.

“If the PSNI was to offer support to staff in a selective manner, as described, an aggrieved employee has the right to bring a discrimination complaint to an industrial tribunal. It would be there, that it would be for the employer, who wishes to rely on the positive action provision, to justify doing so and to convince the industrial tribunal that the statutory conditions are satisfied.”

The PSNI has sought to distance itself from the activities of its LGBT Network. In a statement the force said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland understands that the recent emails from the LGBT+ Network were in response to a request from their members to offer support to LGBT+ officers. The PSNI ethos is one of inclusion and we work to support all our officers and staff ensuring we create an environment acting as one team. “We have addressed our concerns regarding these e-mails directly with the Network. We encourage all leaders across the Police Service to ensure that all officers and staff who want help and support in their ongoing development, including preparing for examinations and promotions, are able to avail of it”. The LGBT Network isn’t the only funded staff association which operates within the force. There are seven other associations – the Women’s Police Association, Christian Police Association, Ethnic Minority Police Association and Disability Support Network, Catholic Police Guild, Autism Support and Cancer Support Association.

