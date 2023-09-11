News you can trust since 1737
€1bn peace funding for Northern Ireland announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic

​Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has joined EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Belfast to announce one billion euro of EU funding for Northern Ireland.
By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 07:42 BST
The Irish premier and European Commission Vice-President will be joined at the announcement in Belfast by a representative of the UK Government, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Dr Jayne Brady, and Ireland's Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The new funding plan will see 1.14 billion euro received through PEACEPLUS, a new EU programme aiming to build reconciliation and greater prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

PEACEPLUS will deliver investment across six key themes designed to ensure the continued economic, social and environmental development of Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who has joined EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to announce one billion euro of EU funding for Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireTaoiseach Leo Varadkar who has joined EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic to announce one billion euro of EU funding for Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
During his visit, Mr Varadkar will also have a bilateral meeting with the UK Government representative to discuss the importance the Irish government attaches to the restoration of the powersharing institutions and to the British/Irish partnership, as well as the Irish government's concerns relating to the UK Government's Legacy Bill.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill includes a form of limited immunity for some perpetrators of crimes committed during the conflict and would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into Troubles offences.

Mr Varadkar has previously said the Irish government would "give consideration" to taking an interstate case against the UK at the international court of the Council of Europe if the Bill became law.

The Taoiseach will also engage with Northern Ireland business during the visit.

Development and management of EU North/South programmes is the responsibility of the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), a North/South Implementation Body established under the Good Friday Agreement.

The SEUPB is jointly sponsored by the Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform in Ireland and the Department of Finance in NI.

