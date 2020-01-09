Ex-NIO minister Barry Gardiner considers Labour leadership bid

Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner has confirmed he is “considering” a late bid for the Labour leadership.

The Brent North MP, who has developed a following on the left of the party for his defence of Jeremy Corbyn’s policies, would be the seventh candidate to declare if he formally enters the race.

Asked whether he is intending to stand for Labour leader, the former NIO minister said he is “considering it at present”.

Such a move could damage support for shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, who has tried to position herself as the standard bearer for the left.

Unite union boss Len McCluskey denied reports that he is trying to get Mr Gardiner to declare for the contest.

Mr Gardiner held government roles under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, voted for the Iraq War in 2003 and backed David Miliband as Labour leader in 2010.

Meanwhile, early front-runner Sir Keir Starmer met union backers yesterday in a bid to maintain his edge in the competition.

The shadow Brexit secretary said Labour needs to regain the trust of voters after its “devastating” defeat in December, as he visited the headquarters of Unison – the first of the big unions to declare for him.

“I do believe that we can be an effective opposition, that we can take the challenge to Boris Johnson, that we can restore trust in our party,” he added.

“But we can only do that if we unite, if we put factionalism on one side.

“Divided parties don’t win elections, united parties win elections. I want to be able to pull our party together so we are all in one team batting together.

“We have lost four elections in a row.”