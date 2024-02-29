Executive to discuss 4% rates increase today - as Finance Minister brings proposals

Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald will bring options for setting the regional rate to the executive today

It is understood the Sinn Fein minister’s favoured proposal is a 4% increase – significantly less than most councils in Northern Ireland, who have already set their part of the property tax.

Lisburn and Castlereagh was the only council with a rate increase below 4% – with Mid and East Antrim’s tariff going up almost 10% for homes and 12% for businesses.

While a larger increase in rates could in theory bring more money into Stormont coffers, it could potentially reduce revenue by adding pressure on struggling businesses and homes with more people unable to pay.

11,000 ratepayers in Northern Ireland currently have a repayment plan for rates debts.

Rates bills – a property tax – account for 5% of Stormont’s spending and 75% of council spending.

If the Executive agrees a rate today -it will have to be approved by the Assembly. Legislation needs to be agreed and passed before bills go out - which means it needs to be agreed and set by politicians in the next couple of weeks. Councils won't get their money until that happens.

The rates system was reviewed this year at behest of Secretary of State - including in relation to rates relief.

The Executive will have to decide which – if any – of the measures will be taken forward and legislated on, so that consultation won't affect this year's bills.75% of businesses in Northern Ireland benefit from a form of rates relief such as small business rates relief. That is a discount aimed at businesses with a property rental value of less than £15,000.

Disparities in rates bills across Northern Ireland are complex – as it depends on factors such as the property values in each district. For example one council area like Lisburn might have high property values – but strike a lower district rate – and vice-versa in councils like Derry and Strabane.Some business sectors benefit more than others from rates relief – around 65% of the hospitality sector get Small Business Rates Relief – 57% of pubs benefit.Manufacturing businesses get an Industrial Derating relief, which provides a 70% reduction of the normal rate for the parts of the property deemed to be used in the industrial process.