Executive to face its first vote on the puberty blocker ban - as a proposal to extend a 'temporary' measure to come before ministers

Alliance has avoided questions on whether it supports a ban on puberty blockers - but the issue is set to come before the Executive again as the health minister will propose that a temporary ban is to be extended. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Executive will have to decide whether to back an indefinite extension to a ban on the prescription of puberty blockers in Northern Ireland – with the health secretary Wes Streeting set to extend the ban in England.

The Ulster Unionist health minister Mike Nesbitt will seek to replicate the government’s decision in Northern Ireland – a move which would receive the support of the DUP’s ministers.

However, Alliance – who dodged a vote on the matter in the summer – will have to make a decision about whether they follow Mr Streeting and the latest medical evidence, or the LGBTQ lobby who have claimed the ban will harm or even kill children.

Sinn Fein – who faced a backlash from LGBTQ+ groups over Michelle O’Neill’s support for the temporary ban in the summer – will face a similar dilemma.

Neither party responded to a question from the News Letter on the matter.

The DUP has said that the Executive vote is an opportunity for local parties to make their position clear.

North Down MLA Peter Martin said “The ban on prescribing these life-changing drugs to children was a long overdue move, but it was a sensible step given the lack of long-term evidence on their safety.

“A move towards an indefinite ban again is a sensible step based on expert medical advice. It will also be an important opportunity for all parties represented in the Executive to make their position clear.

“We hear some parties talk about the wellbeing of young people and about decision based on evidence. However, this will be an opportunity to judge whether those same parties take decisions based on expert reviews.

“It is crucial, as we approach this sensitive issue, that we remember at the centre of it are vulnerable gender questioning teenagers who require counselling and support. What they do not need are drugs whose long-term effects are largely unknown”

In August, Mike Nesbitt’s bid to introduce the current ban on private sector puberty blockers in Northern Ireland was approved by the first and deputy first ministers through urgent procedure – and did not go to a full vote at the Executive.

The controversial drugs had been prescribed to some children who had attended gender identity clinics – but after a recent independent review led by paediatrician Hilary Cass, the NHS in England stopped their routine use.

Emergency legislation was then passed to deal with drugs being prescribed outside the health service and “avoid serious danger to health”.

Mike Nesbitt’s decision was an attempt to avoid the province becoming a “back door” route for the drugs through private sector suppliers – as had been suggested by some trans activists.

The move was ratified by the first and deputy first ministers alone rather than the full executive, meaning the Alliance Party did not have an opportunity to vote on the ban.

However, the News Letter understands that neither of the Alliance Party’s ministers registered any opposition to the move – despite fervent opposition from some of their elected representatives – such as the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Puberty blockers pause the natural physical changes which happen to children during puberty – like breast development in girls or the growth of facial hair in boys, leaving their physical development suspended.

The Cass Review found that there was limited evidence about the drugs’ effectiveness in dealing with gender dysphoria – and potential risks to children’s neurocognitive development, psychosexual development and longer-term bone health.

Figures from Alliance as well as the SDLP and People Before Profit (PBP) opposed the health minster’s initial ban.

PBP MLA Gerry Carroll claimed “puberty blockers are safe and in use around the world”.

The Alliance Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray claimed Alliance “continue to support those in need of access to puberty blockers”.

But the Alliance Party centrally had stayed silent on the move – and when asked by the News Letter whether it supported the health minister’s position – the party did not respond.

There is growing unease among some in Alliance about its stance on this issue, and the damage it may be doing to the party at the polls as the public increasingly question key aims of the trans lobby – particularly their demands for access to medical interventions for children and the ability of any man to self-identify as a woman.