Extra cash for neighbourhood policing welcomed by Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd

Extra cash for Neighbourhood Policing teams across Portadown, Lurgan and Brownlow has been welcomed by Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd.

The Westminster candidate said the additional investment must be welcomed.

Mr O’Dowd said; “Neighbourhood policing works when delivered properly and over a number of years there is clear evidence of the benefits of good neighbourhood policing across local communities.

“Unfortunately due to budget cuts neighbourhood teams were either lost or not properly resourced,” he said.

“Now that funding is to be restored it must be maintained.

In conclusion Mr O’Dowd said; “Neighbourhood policing should be the norm for policing rather than the exception.

“Good neighbourhood policing makes a real difference to communities and redirects vulnerable young people away from the criminal justice system to schemes which turns their lives around for the better,” said Mr O’Dowd.