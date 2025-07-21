A former health minister says it is "extremely worrying" that only 33.9% of cancer patients are starting treatment within the target 62 days after an urgent GP referral.

Former DUP health Minister Jim Wells was speaking after the publication of Northern Ireland Cancer Waiting Times Statistics for January, February and March this year.

The figures showed that the percentage of people starting treatment or getting an urgent appointment had worsened in the first quarter of 2025 in three different categories.

:: Only 33.9% of patients started cancer treatment within the target 62 days after an urgent GP referral. The number of patients treated decreased by 12.7% (184) since last quarter and decreased by 9.2% (128) since the same quarter last year.

:: Only 30.4% of patients had their first specialist appointment for suspected breast cancer within the target 14 days. The number of patients seen decreased by 5.2% (183) from last quarter and decreased by 7.7% (276) from the same quarter last year.

:: The department said 88.2% of patients started their cancer treatment within the 31 day target after a decision had been taken to treat them. The number of patients starting treatment decreased by 15.6% (458) since last quarter and decreased by 14.7% (429) from the same quarter last year.

Former DUP Health Minister Jim Wells said it is an "extremely worrying situation".

He added: "It would appear that despite further increases in the budget for the Department of Health there has been no progress at all in reducing waiting times.

"A random visit to any A and E waiting room will reveal large numbers of frustrated patients waiting long periods to be seen. This makes life difficult for those waiting for treatment and the nurses and

doctors trying to cope with a never ending flow of patients.

"The Minister - Mike Nesbitt has made it clear that he has made this a priority for him but so far there has been no evidence he has had any success".

The Department of Health has been invited to comment. It released the figures on 3 July.

On 9 July Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said Northern Ireland’s health service is facing a “watershed year” of opportunities and challenges.

The plan also sets out measures to counter unprecedented financial pressures, with a projected £600 million gap between available funding and the cost of maintaining existing services this year.

Mr Nesbitt said: “This a defining and watershed year for our health service. We have to deliver on reform and waiting list investment, while at the same time securing efficiencies and savings on a scale not seen before.”

The minister said the plan sets out the “most ambitious efficiency programme” in the history of NI’s NHS.

It is designed to achieve £300 million in savings in 2025/26, in addition to the £200 million delivered in 2024/25.

The programme will include actions focused on improving trust financial controls, reducing locum and agency costs and increasing workforce availability through absence reduction.

Mr Nesbitt added: “The reset plan includes new structures to enable our trusts to take shared decisions on a ‘whole system’ basis.