DUP MLA Phillip Brett and Chief Executive of Belfast International Aiport, Dan Owens.

​​The failure of the Department of Economy to produce an aviation policy is holding Northern Ireland back economically, it is claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​DUP Economy Spokesperson Phillip Brett MLA made the claim during a visit to Belfast International Airport today.

Mr Brett said: “It is fantastic to see Belfast International Airport continuing to grow passenger numbers and invest in its future. There is huge ambition here, and that ambition is delivering real results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that ambition is not being matched by the Department for the Economy. Years of delay in developing a comprehensive aviation policy have left Northern Ireland without the strategic direction it needs. This lack of urgency represents a serious failure of vision for one of our most vital economic sectors.

“Air connectivity is not a luxury – it is fundamental to attracting investment, supporting tourism, and helping our businesses compete globally. Every month that passes without a clear strategy is a month where we risk losing opportunities and falling behind our competitors.

“We need to see urgent action: a properly funded Route Development Fund to secure key air links, and a strategy that treats all of our airports equally – recognising the vital role each one plays in driving growth right across Northern Ireland.