The failure to redevelop Casement Park is not the fault of unionist ministers, Gordon Lyons has told MLAs.​

The DUP communities minister called for “realism” around the project, stating it could be progressed only if there was additional funding or a “more modest” proposal to rebuild the west Belfast GAA stadium.

The Stormont Executive committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football's Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

The redevelopment of Casement Park has been stalled since 2011

In September, the UK government ended hopes that the west Belfast venue would host Euro 2028 games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high and expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

Mr Lyons was asked to update MLAs on Casement Park during ministerial question time at the Northern Ireland Assembly yesterday.

He told MLAs he had met GAA president Jarlath Burns and Ulster GAA in October and had asked Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn for an update on the government's view on the project.

Sinn Fein MLA Maoliosa McHugh asked what further meetings the minister was planning this year to discuss Casement Park.

Mr Lyons said: “Let me make something very clear when it comes to Casement Park, I have fulfilled the requirements that are upon me, I have met with the groups that are involved in this.

“The pledge that the executive made in 2011 remains.

“It is worthwhile remembering that this has been a very long process and there are some in this chamber that have repeatedly tried to lay the blame for the lack of progress at the feet of unionist ministers.

“I would remind the house once more that it was not me that took a judicial review in order to get the planning permission quashed.

“It was not me or my actions that resulted in a committee inquiry around safety certificates for Casement Park.

“It was not the actions of myself that led to a 2015 Cabinet Office report that revealed chaos behind the stadium project. That report did say that problems had been exacerbated by the fact that relationships between key stakeholders are broken.

“It was not me that said 'We will find the money, don't you worry about that'.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said the period between now and the end of March was “critical” for taking forward the Casement project.

He added that it appeared there had been no progress since the minister's meeting with the GAA in October.

The executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project.

The Irish government has offered roughly £42 million and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.