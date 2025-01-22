Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers Union is holding seven major tractor rallies across Northern Ireland this Saturday to oppose Government plans to hike inheritance tax on family farms.

The Northern Ireland organisation is planning the action to coincide with similar actions right across the UK by farmers.

The plan has been organised after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in the October budget that inheritance tax of 20% is to be applied to all farm assets worth over £1m.

A land valuation expert told MPs last month that typical Northern Ireland farms are worth between £4-6m and that some 200 a year are likely to be impacted.

Tractors parked on Whitehall during a protest by farmers in Westminster, London, last month over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules.

The Stormont Department of Agriculture is opposing the plans, estimating that around 50% of NI’s 24,000 farms are under threat from the new rules.

The concern is that half NI farms would have to be sold to raise money to pay the new inheritance tax bills.

Hundreds of tractors brought Whitehall to a standstill last month in protest against the plans, as farmers from across the UK led an angry protest.

The NI rallies will take place in Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Londonderry, Antrim, and Down, with farmers converging on these key locations to "stand up for their livelihoods and the future of UK farming" the UFU said.

A general view of the Ulster Farmers' Union rally about inheritance tax changes at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Co Antrim in November. Photo: PA

UFU President William Irvine said: “This is more than just a protest – it’s an opportunity for people to come together, show their support, and contribute to this challenge. It is also an opportunity to raise money for charities and we encourage everyone attending to bring cash for charity donations on the day. Let’s make this a day of action, solidarity, and generosity!”

“The UFU is proud to stand alongside our colleagues in the NFU, NFU Scotland, and NFU Cymru as we demand immediate changes to the government’s proposed tax plans. Together, we will make sure this issue is front and centre in the lead-up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025. Farmers are the backbone of this nation, and we will not be silenced. Join us on 25th January for a day of unity, action, and change.”

Registration for rallies begins at 12.30pm, with the rallies leaving at 2pm. For more information see www.ufuni.org

DUP Westminster agriculture, environment and rural affairs spokesperson Carla Lockhart MP urged farmers and the public to join the rallies.

The rally at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Monday, where farmers gathered to protest against changes to inheritance tax. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“The so-called ‘family farm tax’ represents an existential threat to the future of family farms across Northern Ireland and indeed the whole of the UK," she said.

However, some farmers were critical of the UFU plans.

South Armagh farmer Tim Kinnear responded on social media: "Good to see we’re using the backroads so there is no disruption in Armagh & Down because after all we wouldn’t want to upset anyone!”

Despite major protests in London and lobbying by national farmers groups, the Government is showing no signs of backtracking on the plans.

At Treasury questions in Parliament on Monday, Shadow Treasury minister James Wild labelled Chancellor Rachel Reeves a “tin-eared Chancellor” over her plans to bring some agricultural property into inheritance tax despite widespread opposition.