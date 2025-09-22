Fate of damages claim by Gerry Adams against UK over his past internment remains unclear after new legacy deal is unveiled

There is ongoing uncertainty over Gerry Adams’ bid for damages for having been interned in the 1970s.

The UK government confirmed on Friday that it will scrap the Legacy Act 2023, in which the previous Conservative government introduced a conditional amnesty for certain Troubles killings.

Hilary Benn, when announcing a new path forward on legacy alongside the Irish deputy prime minister Simon Harris, said that Westminster will pass a so-called remedial order to the legislation by the end of the year. The government uses remedial orders to amend laws that courts have concluded are in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as happened with the Legacy Act.

But the act would have expressly barred compensation claims for unlawful detention by former Sinn Fein president Mr Adams and others interned without trial at the height of the Troubles.

Gerry Adams, seen in 1984, whose conviction a decade earlier was overturned in the Supreme Court in 2020 on the grounds his internment had not been considered personally by the then Secretary of State. It is unclear whether or not he will get damages

Such damages became possible after the Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that his detention had been unlawful – a judgment that sparked criticism from some legal experts.

But the remedial order will not resolve that matter of compensation for Mr Adams.

It is understood that the UK government is still adamant that there was a legitimate and lawful basis for so-called Interim Custody Orders (ICO) that were used to detain people without trial from 1971.

Ministers are still thought to be planning legislation that will reaffirm this view for cases such as those of Mr Adams. As a consequence of such legislation no-one detained under an ICO will be eligible for compensation.