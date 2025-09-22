The creator of Father Ted has accused Paddy Kielty of “pretending to care about free speech” after the comedian backed a US talk-show fired for apparently misrepresenting Charlie Kirk's alleged killer as a Trump follower.

Comedy writer and campaigner Graham Linehan was arrested by five armed police officers recently at Heathrow Airport as he flew in from America, in relation to tweets he made on trans issues. The arrest caused a major row that drew in the Prime Minister and police chiefs.

On Friday Mr Linehan expressed his anger after Kielty used the RTE Late Late Show to support US Talk Show host Jimmy Kimmel, who was fired after wrongly claiming that the man charged with shooting US influencer Charlie Kirk was a member of the "MAGA gang".

Kirk was fatally shot at Utah University on September 10 with. Tyler Robinson, 22, having been charged with his murder.

Authorities say Robinson came from a conservative family but had developed left wing politics and was in a romantic relationship with his male roommate, Lance Twiggs, a biological male, transitioning to female.

The row started after Kimmel said on his show 15 September Monday that, “The MAGA Gang [is] desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

He also likened Trump's reaction to the murder as to "how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish". Critics say Kimmel was pushing a false narrative by suggesting the suspected killer was a "Make America Great Again" Republican; before Kimmel spoke the Utah governor had said the suspect was "indoctrinated by leftist ideology".

Robinson's father and mother said his politics had shifted left, with Utah County Attorney saying he was, "becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights orientated".

The ABC network later pulled Kimmel's show, a move praised by Donald Trump, who said Kimmel had "zero talent"

On Friday, Kielty hit back in defence of Kimmel.

"Hey, Jimmy. It's Patrick Kielty here, saying a big hello from Studio Four of RTE here in Dublin, Ireland, home to The Late Late Show for 60 years," he began.

"Now, during that time there have, of course, been many in power who've wanted our show off air and yet our bosses have never considered shutting us down. Tonight, we're extending the hand of free speech and friendship to let you know you're always welcome here. "So if you ever need a studio, or a desk, or an audience, or a band, we're here for you. And most importantly, Jimmy, this is Ireland, so I can promise that you can say whatever the f*** you want."

The audience burst into applause in response.

But Mr Lineham, challenged Mr Kielty on X.

Mr Linehan says his career as a writer was effectively 'cancelled' in the UK eight years ago after he began speaking out on trans issues. He subsequently moved to the US to continue his career.

He wondered why Mr Kielty and RTE had never offered him similar support as was given to Kimmel.

"The whole of RTE is trying to pretend I never existed, never wrote Father Ted, and wasn't arrested recently," he tweeted. "But here's @PatricKielty pretending to care about free speech."