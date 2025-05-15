First ever anti-poverty strategy could go further, Michelle O’Neill says

(from right) First Minister Michelle O'Neill with Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly leaving after an announcement of a draft anti-poverty strategy, first pledged during the St Andrews Agreement in 2006, at Stormont Castle in Belfast

Northern Ireland's first ever anti-poverty strategy could probably "go further", First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.

But Communities Minister Gordon Lyons insisted that it was a "good day for Northern Ireland" after the draft strategy was agreed by Executive ministers, almost 19 years after it was committed to.

The draft strategy will be presented to the Northern Ireland Assembly next week by Mr Lyons before it goes for public consultation and then returns to the Executive ahead of any implementation.

Figures from the Department for Communities have suggested that 22% of children in Northern Ireland are growing up in poverty.

A court ruling in March said Stormont's Executive Committee was in breach of its legal obligations by not adopting a strategy to tackle poverty, deprivation and social exclusion.

Announcing the draft strategy on Thursday following a meeting of Executive ministers, Mr Lyons said it would be built around the three pillars of reducing the risk of people falling into poverty, minimising the impacts of poverty and helping people to exit poverty.

Mr Lyons said: "Today is a good day for Northern Ireland. Nineteen years after it was first promised we now have a draft anti-poverty strategy.

"Today ministers have come together in a co-ordinated and joined up way to tackle poverty.

"This strategy is not just a document, it is a commitment from us to do all that we can to transform lives here.

"It is not a sticking plaster, it is not a short-term fix, but a long-term plan to tackle the root causes of poverty.

The DUP minister added: "We will listen to the feedback that we receive and I will then present a final version to the Executive for approval.

"Delivery will be dependant on all of us working together, departments, business, communities and individuals.

"We now have plans that are realistic, sustainable and importantly, they are deliverable."

Ms O'Neill was asked about tensions between Sinn Fein and the DUP over the strategy.

It is understood the document differs in some areas from what the previous communities minister, Sinn Fein's Deirdre Hargey, was working on,

The First Minister said: "I think over the course of the consultation period there is lots of space for everybody to have their view and their say.

"This is a consultation period, ears are very much open to listening and trying to shape it where we can, improve it if that is what is required.

"Everything doesn't need to be painted as a row, are there differences of approach at times? Yes. On this issue, do I think it could go further? Probably yes, but let's work that out through consultation."

She added: "I am proud of the work that Deirdre Hargey started a number of years ago. I am proud of the fact it really engaged the cohort of people that are out there.

"I think it has been advanced to this stage, it is now out for public consultation, I think that's a good thing.

"Let everybody have their view."

Mr Lyons, who succeeded Ms Hargey in the ministry when Stormont was restored last year, said his draft document has "drawn heavily on the work that has already been carried out".

He said: "I certainly reject any notion that we have not gone forward with many of the suggestions that were in the previous document.

"We have all been working together to get something that works."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly insisted the strategy would "address the real life impacts of poverty".

She said: "It will ensure that we can prioritise actions and funding in the right way at the right time, to the right people to help those who need it most.

"We know there is more work to be done and we are confident this strategy will help reduce the impacts of poverty felt by so many."

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said the strategy must deliver for communities in need of help.

He said: "Nearly two decades on from the agreement of the need for an anti-poverty strategy for the north and after years of legal wrangling we finally have a draft strategy agreed.

"In the interim, poverty has only got worse for communities here, with families finding it harder and harder to keep their heads above water.

"While this progress is welcome, a draft strategy without the measures needed to tackle poverty or the funding to do so will be meaningless.

"People struggling to put food on the table, keep the electric and heat switched on and afford basic necessities need assurances it will deal with the issues they are facing."

The Sinn Fein chair of the Communities Committee at Stormont, Colm Gildernew, has said organisations involved in tackling poverty must be heard and listened to during the consultation.

He said: "Organisations working every day to tackle poverty have consistently called for a meaningful strategy. Their voice and input is essential in shaping this strategy.