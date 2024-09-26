First Irish street signs in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area given go ahead despite Unionist objections

Woodside Gardens Portadown.

The first Irish bilingual street signage in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area has been given the go ahead despite objections from Unionist councillors.

Monday night’s (September 23) decision to approve bilingual English-Irish street signage at Woodside Gardens, Portadown follows almost a year of council proceedings and delays.

But Alderman Paul Berry (Independent) said he viewed the recommendation to approve dual language signage as a political move and a waste of money: “I really want to place on record my opposition to this particular decision that has been proposed.

“I believe the English language has primacy, and I believe that’s the only one that should be used on our street signage for quite a number of reasons.

“I think of the cost implications that this will be across this council. I believe it has been used as a political weapon for many years by those within the republican community.

“I believe it is an increase in the admin time and resources for our officers, and sadly it is a waste of ratepayers’ money in relation to the actual signage going up.

“It causes divisions and tensions within our community that we’ve been trying to deal with for so many years, and it is really unfortunate that once again something of this nature is being used to cause division and sow tension within our communities from right across the area.

“At a time when we think of the cost-of-living crisis, I think there are more areas of concern in relation to health and education, and supplying food on the table for families without going down this road. I believe that we should be focusing more on the issues that really do matter.”

TUV Councillor Keith Ratcliffe expressed similar views: “Firstly, it is divisive. The reality is, in Northern Ireland the Irish language is associated with one section of a divided community. Irish language street signs are not a marker of a shared space, but of a single-identity space.

“Finally, I oppose this proposal because it does a disservice to other minorities, in terms of language other than English.

“The last census showed that there were 3,551 people whose main language was Polish; 2,611 whose main language was Lithuanian; 1,777 whose main language was Portuguese, 1,469 whose main language was Bulgarian; 468 whose main language was Latvian, and just 429 whose main language was Irish.

“Where is the equality for culture and ethnic diversity of ABC in this proposal? This isn’t about representing anyone’s identity. If it was, we would be looking at Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese, Bulgarian and Latvian street signs before we looked at the case for Irish ones.

“It’s about culture supremacy, and if this suggestion is accepted it will result in politically-motivated applications right across council, with no regard to cost to the ratepayers.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Duffy pointed out due process had been adhered to, and other language groups could benefit from the policy on dual signage: “Ratepayers in the area have every right, Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese, if they want to bring street signs forward in their language, they have every right, they are ratepayers, they do live in the borough.

“There is a policy. This policy has been met, it has a high bar, it’s been actually well cleared.

Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery explained he had been supportive of the dual language signage policy all along: “In terms of politicising, these applications are not made by politicians, they’re made by residents on the street who want them, and I think it’s appropriate that we give them signs, they’ve followed all the processes required.”