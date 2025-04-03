First Minister and deputy First Minister respond to tariffs

President Donald Trump holds up a copy of a 2025 National Trade Estimate Report as he speaks during a 'Make America Wealthy Again' trade announcement event in the Rose Garden. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The First Minister and deputy First Minister have said they are focused on protecting Northern Ireland following the announcement of US tariffs.

President Donald Trump implemented a 10% tariff on the UK, which he said was the baseline rate for all countries. The 10% rate is effective from April 5 .

He also announced a 20% tariff on the European Union as part of a slate of international measures on what he deemed "liberation day".

In a statement, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Tonight the US president has announced tariffs for countries across the world.

"In every engagement, both at home and internationally, my priority has always been to protect the best interests of workers, families, and businesses on the island.

"We must ensure that our all-island economy, which has grown substantially in recent years, continues to thrive to create better opportunities for all our people.

"I will continue to speak with political and business leaders throughout this period of uncertainty, always prioritising the prosperity and future of everyone who calls our island home."

Ms O'Neill announced a boycott of engagements in Washington DC to mark St Patrick's Day last month.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly, who met Mr Trump at the US Capitol, said the focus shifts to UK-USA negotiations and efforts to ensure the EU response does not impact Northern Ireland .

She said: "My focus will continue to be on doing all I can to champion Northern Ireland .

"This means pushing for all possible action to protect Northern Ireland , especially against any retaliatory tariffs by the EU.

"I have been vociferously raising our NI issues to all involved and will continue to do so.

"Focus now moves to pushing forward the UK-USA arrangements, supporting UK Government to do so and ensuring Northern Ireland is central to these considerations.