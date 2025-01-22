Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill (fourth left) meets the George Queens in Merrion Square during the Dublin Pride parade in 2023. Photo: Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire

Michelle O’Neill has not responded to questions about how many genders there are after criticising the new US President Donald Trump for his day one decision that the American government only recognises male and female.

The First Minister told reporters on Tuesday that she didn’t agree with Mr Trump’s views on “our LGBTQ+ community” – an apparent criticism of his executive order scrapping the previous administration’s transgender policies.

Trump’s order pledged to “defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male”.

The Sinn Fein leader said: “Look, we all have our own personal views on Donald Trump himself, and particularly his views, and then even his views expressed yesterday in terms of our LGBTQ+ community. I won’t agree with him. I would never agree with him”.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has welcomed President Trump's "common sense approach" on women's rights.

The News Letter asked the First Minister if she does not agree with President Trump’s policy, how many genders she believes there are. Neither Sinn Fein nor the executive office which she represents responded.

The TUV have asked the Executive Office for its view on the number of genders. MLA Timothy Gaston said he was not surprised by Ms O’Neill’s comments. He said: “From questions I have tabled to her Office it is clear that both she and her officials have fallen under the spell of the woke mind virus. To cite just one example of how this impacts on policy, the Executive Office is currently leading a strategy to combat violence against women and girls. However, on two occasions the Ministers has failed to answer questions from myself asking what their agreed definition of a woman is.

“In light of recent cases such as the example in Scotland where a rapist was held in a women’s prison this is a very real issue and one which needs to be taken seriously.

“One cannot be said to be standing up for the rights and safety of women and refuse to be drawn on such a fundamental point which impacts upon female only space.

“I very much welcome the stance of the new administration in Washington on this issue and believe that this common sense approach to the matter will find favour with the public - just as the obsession of Nationalist and Republican Alliance in Stormont with whatever the latest madness is arising from the woke agenda will erode their support.”