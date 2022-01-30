Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said there is a “deal to be done” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

She told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “I want to fix the protocol. I think there is a deal to be done.

“We’ve had positive discussions with the European Union. Everyone recognises there’s a problem. My priority is protecting peace and stability in Northern Ireland, protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) agreement.

“We are in intensive talks, so I saw Maros Sefcovic on Monday in Brussels. He’s coming over this week on Thursday for further talks.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

