Former Alliance MP Dr Stephen Farry appointed to new University of Ulster policy unit

Stephen Farry lost his North Down seat at the general election

​Former Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry has been appointed to a new policy unit at Ulster University.

Dr Farry will jointly lead the university's Strategic Policy Unit alongside another senior Alliance figure, Dr Jodie Carson, who left her role as a ministerial special advisor at Stormont in the summer.

The high-profile politician recently quit as Alliance deputy leader after failing to retain his North Down parliamentary seat at the general election.

Dr Carson had until recently been working as Alliance minister Andrew Muir's special adviser at the Department of Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Dr Jodie Carson

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Farry said: “This marks a new chapter in my career – a departure from party politics.

“It is a new and exciting opportunity for me to continue to make a significant contribution to society by addressing some of the biggest challenges both here in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“I am particularly pleased to be joining an institution that has a long-established track record of playing a leading part in advances that are helping to build sustainable futures and improve the quality of life for us all through its research and impact.

“It is increasingly evident that rising populism and polarisation within politics creates barriers to the collaborative, consensual solutions that we so desperately need to address significant socio-economic, environmental and geopolitical pressures.”

Dr Carson said: “I am delighted to be appointed to develop this new Strategic Policy Unit at Ulster. I have a long-standing connection to the university, having worked in the Economic Policy Centre and Business School .

“This is a seminal moment in Northern Ireland with a new Programme for Government and a forthcoming UK government Spending Review, both of which could be transformational for this region.

“Through this new Strategic Policy Unit we are very much looking forward to playing our part in informing public discourse and related policy development here.”

