Former IRA bomber Caral Ni Chuilin suggests TUV MLA is 'intimidating' committee witness with his comments

There has once again been friction between TUV MLA Timothy Gaston and other members of Stormont’s Executive Committee – this time over his interactions with the CEO of the west Belfast-based campaign group Relatives for Justice.

Caral Ni Chuilin, the Sinn Fein MLA and former IRA bomber, suggested Mr Gaston was trying to “intimidate” and “badger” Mark Thompson with his line of questioning when the committee met on Wednesday.

The committee had invited Mr Thompson to give his views about legacy issues.

Mr Gaston has a history of clashing with other members of the committee, especially its chairwoman, Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw.

Timothy Gaston of the TUV speaking in the Executive Committee of the Northern Ireland Assembly on 26-02-25

When it came his turn to pose questions to Mr Thompson, Mr Gaston said that Northern Ireland has "a First Minister who says there was 'no alternative' to the IRA terror".

He put it to Mr Thompson that "I'm not clear – does Relatives for Justice believe there was an alternative?"

"An alternative to...?" replied Mr Thompson.

"IRA. The years of terrorism within Northern Ireland," said Mr Gaston.

"An alternative to...?" said Mr Thompson again.

Mr Gaston continued: "The murder of kith and kin throughout the length and breadth of Northern Ireland by the IRA."

Mr Thompson said: "Well our position is that we have an open policy and an open door to anyone that comes to us for support.

"We're currently supporting in the last financial year just short of 11,000 people. Quite a significant number of those people are people that come from a security force background, who are involved in our teams, getting assistance with pension, mental health support and other support…

"We're working in the background with a range of people in a very open and transparent way."

He added: "Our position is that anybody harmed in the conflict is entitled to truth, justice and accountability and we will work with anyone that comes to us to deliver that."

Mr Gaston then put it to Mr Thompson that "it seems very clear from what you've said today that you don't see any distinguishing difference between" victims and perpetrators.

Mr Thompson said: "Listen, people are dead who died in the conflict. It's the grieving relatives that are left behind. And I don't want to go down this argument about who's a victim and who's not. It just ends up upsetting families, it ends up in all sorts of unsavoury places and rabbit holes.

"The bottom line is the 2006 order defines a victim. It's the legal definition and that's what we work to. And we work with all families."

Mr Gaston then went on to say he listened to a podcast by a member of Relatives for Justice following the Clonoe inquest findings, and that the podcast had talked about "IRA volunteers".

"Surely they were members of a terrorist organisation, a proscribed organisation – for a victims' group not to call that out, I find that deeply regrettable,” he said.

At that point the chairwoman, Paula Bradshaw intervened.

"For the best use of committee time, we're here to talk about legacy issues, we're here to talk about ICRIR, we're here to talk about victims and survivors,” she said to Mr Gaston.

"So if we could move on to another area or question you've got in front of you there please..."

Then Ms Ni Chuilin raised a point of order.

"We're not here to badger witnesses. We're not here to intimidate people coming in front of us. Or we're not here to be smart alecs. We're here to provide scrutiny, and if Timothy Gaston persists in going down this route, I'll be encouraging these people to make a complaint. 'Cause this is the second panel he's done it with."