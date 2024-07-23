Former minister says new Labour government should not be neutral on the Union

Lord Caine was the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office under the previous Tory government.

Former Tory NIO minister Lord Caine has urged the new government to honour his party’s Safeguarding the Union deal with the DUP – and said that Keir Starmer’s administration should never be neutral on the United Kingdom.

He told the House of Lords on Tuesday that Sir Keir Starmer had said in 2021 “I believe in the United Kingdom and I will make the case for a United Kingdom”.

However, he criticised recent comments from the Labour leader on his first visit to Northern Ireland as Prime Minister – where he said his government would be an “honest broker”.

Lord Caine said this intimated, incorrectly, that this is somehow a requirement of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

“My Lords, I hope that this does not herald a retreat back to the neutrality of the Blair/Brown years.

“No UK Government should ever be neutral on the Union.

“The Prime Minister should stay true to his commitment to make the case for the United Kingdom … and for Northern Ireland’s place within it”.

However, Lord Caine also welcomed recent comments by the now Secretary of State Hilary Benn that a border poll is not on the horizon.

“The circumstances that would require it to be called are nowhere near satisfied”. he said.

He also questioned why nationalism hadn’t increased its vote share in recent years.

“Why it is that, after the Agreement that they claimed then would deliver a united Ireland by 2016, and despite changing demographics, nationalism is roughly in the same place it was a quarter of a century ago?

“The big shift from 1998 has been the decline in the unionist vote … probably exacerbated at this election by events that could not have been foreseen … and the rise of Alliance as an electoral force.

“But, as I have said before, I do not believe that too many people are motivated to vote Alliance out of a burning desire for constitutional change”, he said.

He said those “predicting or hastening the end of the Union, are in my view, being decidedly premature”.

Reflecting on his recent tenure at the Northern Ireland Office as a minister, he described it as “one of the great honours of my life” – saying he will “continue to be an active participant on all Northern Ireland matters both inside and outside this House”.

The Tory peer added that the restoration of Stormont “was achieved as a result of the changes we set out in the Windsor Framework and the Command Paper, ‘Safeguarding the Union’, to address the serious defects in the original Protocol.

“The Government’s manifesto stated that it is ‘committed to implementing the Windsor Framework in good faith’.

“But it does not mention the Command Paper which was so vital in getting Stormont back.

“The Command Paper itself contained a number of positive and practical measures to strengthen the Union … the East-West Council and Intertrade UK … to name two.