Former SDLP leader Eastwood due in court on charge linked to pro-Gaza rally

The Foyle MP is expected before a district judge in Londonderry on Tuesday, May 6

Former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is set to appear in court charged with taking part in an unnotified parade in Northern Ireland

The Foyle MP is expected before a district judge in Londonderry on Tuesday to face a charge connected with a pro- Gaza rally that took place in Derry last February.

The event was held at the War Memorial in the Diamond area of the city centre. After speeches, participants walked to Derry's Guildhall.

Under Northern Ireland's legislation governing parades and processions, the organisers of such events must apply in advance to the Parades Commission adjudication body for permission.

Mr Eastwood is one of several people due in court charged in relation to the event on February 14 last year.

The SDLP declined to comment ahead of Tuesday's court appearance.