Former SDLP leader Eastwood due in court on charge linked to pro-Gaza rally
The Foyle MP is expected before a district judge in Londonderry on Tuesday to face a charge connected with a pro- Gaza rally that took place in Derry last February.
The event was held at the War Memorial in the Diamond area of the city centre. After speeches, participants walked to Derry's Guildhall.
Under Northern Ireland's legislation governing parades and processions, the organisers of such events must apply in advance to the Parades Commission adjudication body for permission.
Mr Eastwood is one of several people due in court charged in relation to the event on February 14 last year.
The SDLP declined to comment ahead of Tuesday's court appearance.
The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign has organised a protest outside Derry Magistrates' Court ahead of proceedings on Tuesday morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.