Former Sinn Fein press officer and Senator Niall O Donnghaile in May 20, 2023. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Former Belfast Lord Mayor and Sinn Fein press officer Niall Ó Donnghaile was the party figure who sent inappropriate messages to a teenager, he has revealed in a statement to the Irish News.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former senator said that he sent the messages in September 2023. Mr Ó Donnghaile stood down from the Irish senate in December 2023 – citing health grounds. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said he had spent almost eight years “giving voice to northern nationalists in the Oireachtas” and wished him well.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has posted on X that when Mr Ó Donnghaile stepped down “he did so for health reasons. Mary Lou wished him well. SF enabled a graceful departure. They knew the real reason. The contempt and apparent cover up continues”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ó Donnghaile’s statement follows reports that an unnamed Sinn Fein member resigned from the party after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old.

Police were notified by Sinn Fein but no formal complaint from any person was received.

In his statement to the Irish News, Mr Ó Donnghaile said that, in consultation with Sinn Féin, he accepted that his behaviour warranted stepping down from his Seanad role and as a party member: “This would also give me the space to focus on improving my health and wellbeing, issues that I have been dealing with my doctor on since mid-2021.” Mr Ó Donnghaile told the newspaper he regrets deeply any upset caused to the recipient of the messages, which he apologises for.

“I also accept that I have caused great embarrassment to myself, my family, friends and former colleagues – this was never my intention,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since resigning from political and public life almost a year ago and now as a private citizen, my main focus has been on improving my mental health and also supporting a relative through a challenging period of ill-health - this remains my priority and I ask that I and all those concerned are allowed to move on, with our privacy respected.”

Mr Ó Donnghaile said he would be making no further comment.