Former Taoiseach John Bruton and President Michael Higgins clash over latter’s non-attendance at Northern Ireland centenary service

Former Taoiseach John Bruton, who said President Higgins was wrong not to attend

Mr Bruton said Mr Higgins was “wrong” not to attend the NI Centenary event, explaining to Good Morning Ulster: “If he had fulfilled his obligation under the constitution, which is to take the advice of the Irish Government on this matter, they would have advised him that he ought to go.”

Mr Higgins told media in Rome: “With the greatest of respect to the former prime minister, John Bruton is wrong in his interpretation of the constitution. I welcome all of the suggestions but I have to take exception, quite frankly, to people who have suggested I have broken the constitution.

“I find it a very extraordinary comment from the former prime minister.”

The current Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who said he understands the president's decision

Meanwhile, the current Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that he respects the president’s decision not to attend the centenary event.

Speaking in Cork yesterday, the Fianna Fail leader said: “I understand where the president is coming from.

“I think he has articulated and has given his reasons and we know that the president has given a lot of time to commemoration, and takes it very seriously.

“He is also very committed to reconciliation. We don’t need to question his bona fides in that respect at all, and people shouldn’t.

“I think he has made his decision now and as he said himself, we should move on from this.

“I think the relationship with the United Kingdom and Ireland has been transformed over the last 30 years and this will not harm it in any way.

“I know the president looks forward to working with the Queen, with the UK head of state into the future and will also work to continue to build relationships north and south. That’s where we are right now.”

Micheal Martin said the Government has not received an invitation to the event, but would consider attending if invited.

He also said he was not aware of the sequence of events nor the contact that would been made between the president’s office and the organisers.

“The president has to make that decision and it is at the discretion of the president to make that decision,” he added.

