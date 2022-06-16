John Bolton has also reminded the Biden Administration that the US needs a strong UK as opposed to an Irish Republic that offers NATO and the Western Alliance nothing.

Writing in today’s Daily Telegraph, the former National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump and one-time US Ambassador to the United Nations criticised the Biden White House for backing Dublin and the EU against the UK.

“They unreservedly accept both the EU claim that the Northern Ireland Protocol is essentially inviolable, and Ireland’s posture that unilateral changes tot he Protocol could mortally wound the Good Friday Agreement.”

John Bolton, a former US National Security Advisor, says the US needs a strong UK helping to lead the Nato alliance. "With all due respect, Ireland is not a member of Nato," he says

Mr Bolton asked if this position by Joe Biden and Congressional speaker Nancy Pelosi “is distant from hard reality.”

He described Brussels hard-line on no changes to the Protocol as “its determination to punish the one country that told it to go pound sand.”

The former US diplomat who played an influential role in the George W Bush White House said the Protocol effect on Northern Ireland was akin to “allowing Canada to dictate terms of trade between Alaska and the Lower Forty-eight” states of the US.

He said the Protocol has been used by Dublin to get more leverage over Northern Ireland but “it is delusional to think that striving to weaken British internal unity is productive.”

On NATO, the Ukraine war and western unity Mr Bolton said the Republic of Ireland has very little to give to the United States.

“What Washington really needs strategically and politically is a strong UK, helping to lead the NATO alliance both in the immediate crisis and long term, in reinvigorating the special relationship on a global basis after years of tensions.

“With all due respect, Ireland is not a NATO member. Even as Finland and Sweden apply for NATO membership, Ireland remains mute.

“That is certainly Ireland’s choice; so are the consequences.”

Mr Bolton continued: “Instead, the White House recently lectured Downing Street that a dispute between London and Brussels risked upsetting Western unity over Ukraine, a claim as absurd as its predicate that the West today is really unified on Ukraine policy.

“The truth is that Biden-Pelosi never liked Brexit, in their world, the EU is still the wave of the future, stemming from Woodrow Wilson’s post-isolationist vision that ‘we are in the great drift of human, which is to determine the politics of every country in the world.

“America isn’t drifting anywhere, and neither should Britain.”