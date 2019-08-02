Foster to meet Fire Brigades Union over proposed cuts

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she will meet with the Fire Brigades Union on Monday after the union vowed to fight proposed cuts.

The union say the proposed changes would reduce fire cover from fulltime to effectively part-time in Carrickfergus, Portadown, Omagh, Enniskillen, Newtownards and Armagh.

The union also said the proposals would see one fire engine removed from the only fire station in the centre of Belfast.

Union leader Jim Quinn said: ““The plans show a shocking disregard for public safety and particularly the safety of provincial communities. Major residential areas will be left with slower response times and reduced fire cover which, frankly, is not enough to keep the public safe.

“Emergency response in Belfast is being stripped to the bare bone, seriously limiting our ability to respond to a fire like Primark, or, indeed, like Grenfell. This is not a template for the future, it’s a template for disaster. It’s outrageous and the FBU will not stand idly by.”

Arlene Foster said, ahead of the meeting with the union on Monday, that she is “deeply concerned” by the plans to reduce cover.

“Our Fire and Rescue Service provide a vital service to everyone who lives or works in Northern Ireland. The dedication and bravery of our firefighters saves lives in the most challenging circumstances. They regularly place themselves in danger to save protect life. They must be properly paid and equipped.”

She continued: “I am deeply concerned by plans to reduce cover in five provincial stations. I want to use this meeting to gain a better understanding of the challenges. My core concern is the safety of people living in Northern Ireland.

“Budget realities will always exist. There is no infinite supply of resources but this public service crosses all boundaries in Northern Ireland and stands between life and death on a daily basis.”

She added: “It is far from ideal that we have no Executive nor Ministerial oversight of the NIFRS for the last two and a half years. Whilst a local Minister would still be operating in a fiscally tight environment, they would have been getting to grips with this matter at much earlier stage.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler, a former firefighter, said: “These are quite simply frightening proposals. In my former role I saw almost daily the importance of appliances and personnel arriving at scenes as quickly as possible. Yet if these plans are pushed through, many thousands of homes across some of our main towns are going to have to wait longer for assistance and fires will be given more time to take hold.

“It is ridiculous that budgetary pressures are being placed ahead of public safety, as well as the safety of officers who are now being expected to do even more with less.

“The fact is that the NIFRS are already doing more than ever before. It responds to a large number of road traffic collisions, and is essential in responding to serious farm incidents. It has even taken on additional duties such as rescuing people from flooding where no additional funding has ever been made available. The reality is that if these cuts are pushed through then these services will inevitably also have to be scaled back.”

He continued: “The NIFRS business plan for 2018/19 says that emergency cover is to be provided by an establishment of 917 full-time firefighters. Yet there are only 812 full-time firefighters in Northern Ireland at present and this is down from 855 only 2-3 years ago.

“Even though we are told these are to be only interim measures, I simply do not accept that. Experience on numerous occasions has shown us that anything the Department of Health claims will be temporary, usually very quickly becomes a permanent outcome.

“I have contacted the NIFRS and the head of the Health Department requesting urgent meetings. It is essential that before any rushed decisions are taken that the full consequences of them are properly and fully considered.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: “I have written to the Permanent Secretary to say that although I am aware of the immense pressures under which he is operating in the absence of a Minister, the real-terms reduction in spending on the Fire and Rescue Service will have an unforeseen and troubling impact in a range of locations.

“The rise in the budget allocated to the Fire Service is nothing like enough, falling clearly short of what is necessary in real terms. If there are options for reform of the Service we are happy to look at them, but effectively reducing the funding available while expecting the same level of coverage is clearly not an option.”

She added: “It should be emphasised again this is yet another consequence of the DUP and Sinn Féin failing to live up to the responsibilities that come with their mandates.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said: “It is deeply concerning that service crews in a number of towns across the north will move from full-time to part-time.

“Plans for other areas to move from part-time to full-time crews are also likely to be shelved as part of these cuts.

“There could also be implications not only for the fire service’s ability to react to emergency calls - which increased by 5.6% in 2018/19 - but also to vital fire inspection work by moving personnel to fill the gaps created.”

Mr Sheehan added: “Ultimately this could put public safety and the safety of fire-fighters at risk.

“The Department of Health with responsibility for funding the fire and rescue service must engage meaningfully with the service and with the Fire Brigades Union (FBU).

“Sinn Féin will also meet with representatives from the FBU to discuss in full the potential implications of these cuts.”

The NIFRS said the measures would help to manage the budget in the short-term and also help assess any impact and inform any longer-term change while providing a safe and effective service.

In a statement to the BBC, the Department of Health at Stormont said the NIFRS was working to produce a break-even plan to support the 2019-20 budget allocation.