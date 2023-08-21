The Parades Commission has imposed conditions on the United Christian Witness group which plans to protest at the Foyle Pride parade in Londonderry on Saturday.

Two groups and one individual have been granted permission to protest at the parade.

United Christian Witness – which intends to protest to “declare the Gospel of Jesus Christ which states that the LGBT lifestyle is a sin and not to be celebrated” – had applied to protest at Guildhall Square where the Pride parade will culminate and celebrants gather for music and entertainment.

Protestors at the Pride parade in 2022 in Londonderry.

The Parades Commission has decided that the protest must now take place at Richmond Chambers in the Diamond, that it must not follow the parade and should disperse by 3pm.

In its ruling, the commission said that it “... believes that, should the protest take place without conditions, there may be an adverse impact on community relations, on community life and a potential for public disorder.”

It said that representation was received from a number of sources immediately after last year’s parade, expressing “significant concerns about the conduct of the protestors”.

“The behaviour complained of was viewed as unnecessarily provocative and risked escalating into public disorder and a breach of the peace. Concerns have been raised about the location of the protest in Guildhall Square.

The Foyle Pride Parade makes its way along Duke Street in Derry. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2234GS – 028

“This is the point of dispersal of the parade and, last year, resulted in protestors coming into direct contact with parade participants and festival goers.

“Representations were received confirming this aggravated the risk of public disorder. In consideration of all the information and evidence, the Commission has determined that, should the protest take place at the notified location, there is a substantial risk of public disorder.

“The Commission has determined that the protest must be located on the footpath outside Richmond Chambers, located in the Diamond. The Commission also emphasises the requirement for the protest group's compliance with its Code of Conduct.

“The Commission is satisfied that the conditions imposed are necessary, proportionate and fair.”

However the group naming itself as United Christian Witness strongly criticised the ruling. In a post on social media it said that the commission “has forced a Christian Witness to be moved due to the threat of violence or potential public disorder”.

It added: “In Northern Ireland we are well aware of such actions being taken in relation to Loyal Order Parades, Loyalist Parades or even Republican Parades but the Gospel outreach is now being treated in a similar manner.

It seems in Northern Ireland there is now a new battleground which traditionally was between Catholic and Protestant Culture but is now between Born Again Christians and the LGBT Political movement.

"This is rather strange because the Gospel witness causes no harm to anyone, the LGBT movement have a strap line ‘Love is Love’ yet it seems this love is only afforded to those who agree with them.

"Where is the tolerance? Where is the Love? Peace, Justice and Real Love can only be found in the Lord Jesus Christ and this is whom we wish to share on the streets of Northern Ireland and further afield.”

The Parades Commission has been invited to comment.