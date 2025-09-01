Politics Full picture special on the Royal Black Last Saturday parade in Castlederg Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:23 BST
This is what happened at Last Saturday parades in Castlederg, Co Tyrone in spite of the torrential rainfall.
1.
Royal Black Institution Last Saturday parade Castlederg, Co Tyrone Sir Knight Colin Britton with his son Manson (13) Donemana RBP 260 Picture by Brian Little
Photo: Brian Little 2.
Royal Black Institution Last Saturday parade Castlederg, Co Tyrone Sir Knight Stanley McFarland and Sir Knight Rev Sean McClafferty, Chaplain of Raphoe District No3 Picture by Brian Little
Photo: Brian Little 3.
Royal Black Institution Last Saturday parade Castlederg, Co Tyrone Sir Knights Ballintra Chosen Few RBP 128, South Donegal District No3. Picture by Brian Little
Photo: Brian Little 4.
Royal Black Institution Last Saturday parade Castlederg, Co Tyrone Sir Knight Sword Bearer Newtownstewart Ivy Leaf RBP 203 Omagh District No4 Picture by Brian Little
Photo: Brian Little