GAA club accepts fine for football fund-raiser

A Donegal GAA club which was sanctioned by the sport’s county board for hosting a charity soccer tournament has said they will not make any further appeal against the penalties imposed on it.

Newtowncunningham’s Naomh Colmcille GAA club won an appeal against a proposed eight-week ban from all adult games last week.

However, the Donegal board imposed a €500 (£430) fine and 12-week ban on adult games at their home venue.

As a result the club must now find alternative venues at which to play five matches scheduled for its home ground over the next 12 weeks, the BBC reported.

The soccer tournament was one of a number of fund-raising events held for a former underage coach with the club, Paul Dillon, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The money raised is being used to renovate his home and give him improved access.

Paul said previously: “If they had just come to my house and see how I struggle with everyday life maybe they might change their mind.”

His club said yesterday: “The committee of CLG Naomh Colmcille wishes to indicate that it accepts both the findings of the hearing committee and the sanctions imposed against the club.

“The committee of CLG Naomh Colmcille would like to express its regret that it was deemed necessary for the club to be charged with a breach of the said rules as it was never the intention to contravene any rules of the association.

“In the interests of the club and the Dillon family, we now wish to move forward and we consider this matter to be closed.” The club will not offer any more comment, it added.