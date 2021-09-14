The IRA sprayed Ian Sproule's car with bullets outside his home in 1991

The IRA riddled Ian Sproule’s car with bullets at his home in Castlederg in 1991. They later produced a Garda intelligence file on Ian to the media to try and justify the murder. Ian’s family believe that someone in the Garda leaked the file to the IRA to have him murdered.

The Sproule family met with the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) four years ago, and say they were assured there was a case to answer. However despite some 30 letters and emails, they said in October there had been no communication of any substance since.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said the the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, while he was an Assistant Chief Constable with the PSNI, told the Smithwick Tribunal he was satisfied beyond doubt that there was a leak from the Garda to the IRA in respect of Ian’s murder.

“Despite this the Garda Ombudsman refuses to sanction an investigation and have told the Sproule family their case has ‘timed out’,” she said.

“Whilst we hear public opposition from Dublin to the UK Government’s amnesty proposals we see them enacting the same disgraceful policy in practice. This is a clear example Irish state speaking out of both sides of its mouth on legacy and attempting to evade its duty to take responsibility for their role during the troubles.”

Kenny Donaldson, Director of Services with SEFF, which has lobbied GSOC persistently on the matter, demanded the investigation be reopened.

“It is not sustainable for the Irish Government and its’ Police Force to wish away the case and murder of Ian Sproule,” he said. “The Irish State may not have pulled the trigger but because of the misleading intelligence a member of their police force made available to the Provisional IRA, a man is dead.”

He added: “Following the latest insult from GSOC nothing more will be acceptable now than a full reinvestigation of the murder of Ian Sproule and there can be no further opt in, opt out powers for the Irish State, for once they must deliver full disclosure. The psychological terrorisation of The Sproule family must end”.

However a spokesman for the GSOC said that, unlike the Northern Ireland Police Ombudsman, it does not have legal authority to investigate legacy cases.

He said that when it was set up in 2007, the related legislation allowed only a six month time limit for lodging complaints, amended to 12 in 2015.

“It has been the experience of GSOC that the investigations of complaints that come outside the statutory limit, particularly that come significantly outside the provided for 12 months, are difficult to pursue as the gathering of evidence and witnesses years after alleged criminal activity can be severely hampered,” the GSCOC spokesman said.

“As GSOC has no jurisdiction over retired members of the Garda Síochána it is also the experience that allegations which are not criminal in nature but may constitute breaches of the Garda Discipline Regulations made years after the event cannot be pursued against retired members.