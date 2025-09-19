Gavin Robinson: Stormont's Irish language tsar under ministerial control - and 'nothing close' to what SF wanted

The DUP leader says a new Irish language tsar will be accountable to Stormont's joint leaders.

​The powers given to an Irish language commissioner for Northern Ireland are “nothing close to what Sinn Fein wanted” and the post will be subject to the control of Stormont’s joint leaders, Gavin Robinson has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The comments come amid an ongoing legal dispute over plans by the infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins to introduce Irish language signs at Belfast’s flagship Grand Central transport hub – which is being challenged in court by the loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

DUP politicians have backed the challenge, and in an interview with the News Letter the party’s leader has downplayed the significance of a new publicly funded post to promote the Irish language here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's important one to recognise that you won't have an Irish language commissioner on their own. You will have an Irish language commissioner and Ulster-British commissioner, all within the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression and under ministerial control.

The comments come amid an ongoing Executive row over proposed Irish language signage at Belfast's Grand Central Station.

“I look forward to seeing the reflective, reflective commentary that recognises that what's being delivered is nothing close to what Sinn Fein wanted. I hope people are prepared to dig out and regurgitate ad nauseam, the complaints and the criticism from Conradh na Gaeilge, who were disgusted because they thought that Sinn Fein fell well short.