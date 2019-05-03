Gay DUP candidate Alison Bennington makes history as she clinches victory in election

In a historic development, the DUP’s first openly gay politician has been elected to office.

To cheers and hugs from colleagues and supporters, Alison Bennington was declared the winner of a council seat on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A man hugs Alison Bennington following her win

She had polled second among the DUP candidates in terms of first-preference votes, winning 856 (compared with 1,099 for Phillip Brett and 373 for Samantha Burns).

Early on, the DUP indicated that she could be elected on the second or third count, as transfer votes from eleminated candidates were transferred to her.

In the end, it was not until the sixth count that she was elected.

