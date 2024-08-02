DUP Councillor Alison Bennington

A gay DUP Councillor has criticised a motion seeking Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to “confirm its commitments to enhancing awareness and understanding of LGBTQ+ issues”.

Speaking at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at Mossley Mill this week, Councillor Alison Bennington stated: “We do not need to reaffirm what we do in council.”

And criticising the Sinn Fein motion further she said that, as a gay woman, she did not feel misunderstood or misrepresented

Councillor Bennington was commenting on a motion being proposed by Sinn Fein Councillor Michael Goodman, seconded by Alliance’s Jay Burbank.

The motion, said Councillor Goodman, “would reiterate commitment through the work of the council and partnership working with stakeholders to support the prevention of all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, orexpression, advocating for policies that safeguard LGBTQ+ rights”.

“By adopting this motion, we reaffirm our council’s dedication to promotingequality and inclusivity, with the aim of nurturing a more cohesive communitythat values its diverse members”, the motion stated.

Cllr Goodman said the timing of the motion was fitting given that Belfast’s annual Belfast Pride Festival and Parade Day took place last weekend.

“I do not believe that this motion should be particularly controversial. It is simply asking that this council continues to do the work that it has been doing. The LGBTQ community is a particularly misunderstood and misrepresented group in our community and society.”

Councillor Burbank reminded councillors of a previous decision to allow the rainbow flag to be flown from council buildings on the day of the Pride parade in Belfast and of the formation of the Equality and Diversity Working Group.

DUP Alderman Matthew Magill proposed an amendment to “promote an inclusive environment regardless of sexual orientation or background.”

However, Councillor Bennington, a Glengormley representative, stated: “I as a gay person do not feel I have been misunderstood or misrepresented. I have been respected by all and respect is a big thing for me in this chamber.”

Councillor Bennington went on to say she would support the amendment,

She continued: “I am probably one of the oldest gay people around. I am aged 70. I have been about in the gay world. We do not need a law change. There were gay people about long before the law.”

Ulster Unionist Robert Foster commented: “I feel it is an opportunity missed. There are also people in this borough who have different needs, They are precluded from this original motion.”

Councillor Goodman stated he was against the amendment adding: “I would hope we will not see in the future an attempt to water down the issue of inclusivity, diversity and equality. It sends the wrong message out from this chamber and negates all the good work we do.”