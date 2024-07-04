Polling stations opened across Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies with counting to begin later on Thursday night.
1.
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill chats to voters as she arrives to cast her vote in the 2024 General Election at St Patrick's Primary School in Coalisland.Photo: Niall Carson
2.
Alliance party leader and candidate Naomi Long and her husband Michael and dog Daisy pictured at St Colmcilles Parish Church, east Belfast.Photo:
3.
Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, is interviewed beside a poster for the DUP's Carla Lockhart outside the polling station at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown this morning after casting his vote in the General Election.PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPhoto: stephen davison
4.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.Photo: Danny Lawson