General Election 2024: Politicians in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK join the public in travelling to the polls today

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jul 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 13:24 BST
Voting begins in the 2024 Westminster general election.

Polling stations opened across Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies with counting to begin later on Thursday night.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill chats to voters as she arrives to cast her vote in the 2024 General Election at St Patrick's Primary School in Coalisland.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill chats to voters as she arrives to cast her vote in the 2024 General Election at St Patrick's Primary School in Coalisland.Photo: Niall Carson

Alliance party leader and candidate Naomi Long and her husband Michael and dog Daisy pictured at St Colmcilles Parish Church, east Belfast.

Alliance party leader and candidate Naomi Long and her husband Michael and dog Daisy pictured at St Colmcilles Parish Church, east Belfast.Photo:

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, is interviewed beside a poster for the DUP's Carla Lockhart outside the polling station at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown this morning after casting his vote in the General Election.PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie, is interviewed beside a poster for the DUP's Carla Lockhart outside the polling station at Seagoe Primary School in Portadown this morning after casting his vote in the General Election.PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPhoto: stephen davison

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.Photo: Danny Lawson

