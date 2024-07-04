General Election 2024: Sorcha Eastwood polling strongly as Lagan Valley ballot papers are sorted
Although there are still many more boxes of ballots to separate before the count begins, early indications are that both Jonathan Buckley of the DUP and Ms Eastwood are fairly neck and neck, with both pulling in around twice as many votes as the UUP candidate Robbie Butler.
That could all change of course as the counting will continue through the night, but it could well be the two-horse race that many commentators were predicting ahead of polling day.
Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly is at the count centre helping out with the tally keeping as each ballot box is opened, while former DUP MLA Jim Wells has arrived to keep an eye on the proceedings at the neighbouring South Down counting area.
The final result is not expected until 4.30am at the earliest.
