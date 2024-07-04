General Election 2024: Sorcha Eastwood polling strongly as Lagan Valley ballot papers are sorted

Sorcha Eastwood ballot papers at Lagan Valley count centre. Photo: Mark Rainey

Alliance candidate Sorcha Eastwood appears to be polling strongly in Lagan Valley as the first batches of ballot papers are sorted out at the Craigavon count centre.

Although there are still many more boxes of ballots to separate before the count begins, early indications are that both Jonathan Buckley of the DUP and Ms Eastwood are fairly neck and neck, with both pulling in around twice as many votes as the UUP candidate Robbie Butler.

That could all change of course as the counting will continue through the night, but it could well be the two-horse race that many commentators were predicting ahead of polling day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly is at the count centre helping out with the tally keeping as each ballot box is opened, while former DUP MLA Jim Wells has arrived to keep an eye on the proceedings at the neighbouring South Down counting area.