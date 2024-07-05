General election 2024: South Antrim - Confirmed... Robin Swann wins seat by an absolute landslide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robin Swann has won the South Antrim seat for the UUP, becoming the party’s first MP since 2017.

The news has yet to be officially confirmed, but a well-placed source said the result has been a landslide for Mr Swann.

Here are the final results:

UUP: 16,311

Robin Swann being greeted by supporters on arrival at the count centre, while the votes were still being tallied

DUP: 8,799

SF: 8,034

Alliance: 4,574

TUV: 2,693

Paul Girvan – the man whom Mr Swann will replace told the News Letter: "We put on a good battle, fought a good fight, and basically I think a number have aligned against us..

"We’re starting to see there’s been serious tactical voting to get rid of the DUP.

"I want to thank those people who did come out to give me their support.

"Basically I believe we put up a good fight and had a wonderful team behind us, knocked on as many doors as we could.