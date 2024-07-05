General election 2024: South Antrim - Confirmed... Robin Swann wins seat by an absolute landslide
The news has yet to be officially confirmed, but a well-placed source said the result has been a landslide for Mr Swann.
Here are the final results:
UUP: 16,311
DUP: 8,799
SF: 8,034
Alliance: 4,574
TUV: 2,693
Paul Girvan – the man whom Mr Swann will replace told the News Letter: "We put on a good battle, fought a good fight, and basically I think a number have aligned against us..
"We’re starting to see there’s been serious tactical voting to get rid of the DUP.
"I want to thank those people who did come out to give me their support.
"Basically I believe we put up a good fight and had a wonderful team behind us, knocked on as many doors as we could.
"We weren’t getting the message that Robin Swann was going to pick up votes here there and everywhere.”
