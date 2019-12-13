General Election: Colum Eastwood hails ‘SDLP revival’ in Foyle

A supremely confident Colum Eastwood has spoken of the “revival of the SDLP” after arriving at the Meadowbank Sports Arena in Magherafelt.

“The people of Derry want a voice in Westminster,” the party leader said during an impromptu media scrum upon entering the count centre.

Mr Eastwood continued: “They want someone to speak for them, someone to fight for them and they’ve said that very clearly today.

“We are hearing on the ground that people want not only a voice around Brexit and a voice in Westminster, but also for politicians to get back to work and fix the health service.

“All we have heard over the last six weeks is that people are so frustrated with the lack of government, anywhere.”