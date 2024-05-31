TUV leader Jim Allister and some of his candidates for the general election.

Jim Allister has announced his party’s candidates for the UK general election on 4th July – here’s a list of who is running in each constituency.

Foyle and West Tyrone candidates are still to be confirmed.

In North Down the party has stood aside to make way for independent unionist Alex Easton.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone will have no TUV-Reform candidate and the sole unionist is now set to be the UUP’s Diana Armstrong.

TUV-Reform UK will not run in Upper Bann to stop Sinn Fein taking the seat from the DUP’s Carla Lockhart. Jim Allister said the “relative strength” of Ms Lockhart’s position on post-Brexit trading arrangements was a factor in the decision not to stand against her.

Lagan Valley

Lorna Smyth grew up in Northern Ireland but moved to Scotland in 1997 and join HM Armed Forces in 2001.

Lorna served for 12 years at home during Op Banner and overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Royal Air Force. More recently she worked in the aviation sector of the oil and gas industry as a Safety and Compliance manager.

A single mother to a young daughter, she recently finished studying for a History degree at Ulster University.

South Down

Jim Wells represented South Down in the Northern Ireland Assembly for 28 years up until March 2022 – most of it as a DUP representative. He was also a councillor for 17 years serving on both Banbridge and Down District Councils. He is a former member of the board of directors of the St Patrick's Centre in Downpatrick, the Mournes Advisory Council and the Schomberg Society, Kilkeel.

At Stormont he served as the Chairman of the Health Committee, Health Minister, Deputy Speaker and Vice Chairman of the Regional Development Committee.

Married to Grace for 41 years he has three grown up children and five grandchildren. A member of the loyal orders, a keen hillwalker and Northern Ireland fan.

West Belfast

Ann McClure was brought up and continues to live in Mount Vernon. She was educated in Lowwood Primary School and Belfast Royal Academy.

Ann is an active member in her church, Rehoboth Evangelical Mission, in the Mount Vernon Estate.

She is a loving mother to a grown up daughter and has dedicated her life to her upbringing. She previously worked as a medical receptionist.

Passionate about doing something to stand up for her community, Ann is the general secretary of the TUV.

Strangford

Ron McDowell is the deputy leader of TUV.

Married to Cathy and father to Catherine. Ron is active in the Orange Order. A Christian, Ron is actively involved in his church as an oﬃce holder as well as in the children’s work.

South Antrim

Mel Lucas served as a councillor in Antrim from 2005 to 2011 and has been a resident of South Antrim his entire adult life. He has a strong background in agriculture as a breeder of prize bulls as well as being involved in the building industry.

Married to Diane, Mel has four adult children. He is active in his local Orange Lodge, Ballyrobert 389, and is Chairman of the Board of Governors of Loanends Primary School.

Mid Ulster

Glenn Moore has lived all his life in Mid Ulster. He is married and has two children. Involved in the band scene, he is a member of Dunamoney flute. He is also a member of the Orange Order and Apprentice Boys.

He is a committee member of Tobermore Community Projects.

Glenn stood in the last Assembly election for TUV.

East Londonderry

Allister Kyle grew up on a small farm in Craigahulliar, outside Portrush. He was educated at Carnalridge Primary and Dunluce, Bushmills. He is a member of all the Loyal Orders in which he holds or has held a variety of offices and was formerly a member of Dunseverick and Dunloy accordion bands.

He has served on the board of directors of Coleraine Football Club since January 2014 and is passionate about the local game.

Kyle runs his own electrical business. Last year he was elected as a councillor for Causeway. He is vice-chairman of TUV.

Newry and Armagh

Keith Ratcliffe lives near Clare. He and his wife, Claire, have three children. Keith has spent over 20 years building up a number of successful businesses, which helped forge strong and enduring relationships with customers. Keith is a member of Clare Presbyterian Church and serves on the Congregational Committee. Keith is Deputy Master of Kilcluney Temperance Volunteers LOL 132 and Worshipful Master of Erin’s First Royal Blues RBP 1. Keith became the first TUV councillor to be elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council last year. He is TUV party chairman.

North Antrim

Jim Allister is the party leader and has served North Antrim in the Assembly since 2011 where he has made his name holding the Executive and the Stormont system more widely to account.

Alongside other unionists he challenged the legality of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the courts – a fight he lost but the legal case exposed the constitutional changes the arrangements had made to Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

Jim lives with wife Ruth near Kells.

East Belfast

John Ross. On leaving the Army in 1993, after serving 23 years in the Parachute Regiment, John returned to Northern Ireland and set up home with his wife Margaret in East Belfast, where they still live today.

John served extensively in Northern Ireland throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s on Operation Banner, and in 1982 as a Platoon Sergeant, he was deployed with 3 Para to the Falkland Islands, where his Battalion fought the bloodiest land battle of the war on Mount Longdon.

Margaret and John have been married over 50 years. They have two children, two grandchildren, and one great grandson, all of whom they are immensely proud.

Upon leaving the Army, John forged a second career, managing the Northern Ireland operation for DHL.

His hobbies include keeping fit, and local football.

South Belfast

Dr Dan Boucher is former DUP director of policy and research. A former member of the Conservative Party for whom he has previously stood in UK, Welsh and European Parliamentary elections Dr Boucher has a PhD in sovereignty and international relations.

East Antrim

Matthew Warwick is currently a councillor on Mid & East Antrim council representing the Braid area, much of which has now moved into the East Antrim Westminster Parliamentary constituency. Matthew studied History at Queen’s University, Belfast, then achieved a PGCE in Primary Education from the University of Ulster, Coleraine. After several years as a teacher in various schools, he has been employed as Education Officer with the Ulster-Scots Community Network since January 2008. In this capacity, he is actively engaged in maintaining and promoting all aspects of Ulster-Scots linguistic and cultural heritage.

Matthew is a member of Connor Presbyterian Church, where he is a BB officer.

He has been a member of Castlegore Amateur Flute Band for over 30 years, and has a keen interest in Lambeg drumming and fifing. Matthew is on the committee of the Flute Band Association of N.I. and is a passionate advocate for the positive role our marching bands play in the cultural life of Northern Ireland.

Matthew is an active member of the Loyal Orders and holds office in Ballymena District LOL No. 8. He also enjoys fly fishing, and is a committee member of the Kells, Connor & Glenwherry Angling Club.

North Belfast

David Clarke grew up in Newtownabbey in North Belfast and attended primary school in the constituency before going on to Belfast Royal Academy on the Cliftonville Road for his secondary level education. He completed an undergraduate degree at the University of Ulster and then teacher training in England.